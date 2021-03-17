



One in four UK households is surrounded by air pollution that exceeds safety limits set by the World Health Organization (WHO), and studies show that road pollution affects almost every part of the UK.

Nearly 8 million UK addresses are affected by high levels of particulate matter or nitrogen dioxide, according to a study commissioned by the Central Utilities Office (Copi) campaign group.

Researchers at Imperial College London used computer models to accurately calculate estimated concentrations of the three toxic pollutants PM (particulate matter) 2.5, PM10, and NO2 levels down to 20 m2 (24 m2) at each address.

The results are compiled into a searchable national database so people can enter addresses to get a rating of Low, Medium, Important, High or Very High. If it is above medium, it means the address is above the pollutant limit.

The study follows a study showing that 94% of UK land has some pollution above background levels, despite roads taking less than 1% of the country. Studies from the University of Exeter show that the most prevalent pollutants are mainly small particles from fossil fuel combustion, nitrogen dioxide from diesel vehicles, noise and light.

More than 70% of the country is affected by all these, and the only land where road pollution can be avoided is almost entirely at high altitudes, affecting wildlife and serious harm to human health. Research shows that air pollution up to 500 meters (547 yards) on the road is harmful to human health.

Copi is pursuing legislation that forces property owners and other property managers to list air pollution levels when advertising properties, and has gained legal opinion from QC that there are strong claims that real estate brokers will violate unfair consumer protection. If you have not informed your customers of any potential health risks, then Trade Regulation 2008.

Humphrey Milles, founder of Copi, called for transparency about the dangers of air pollution. Air pollution affects everyone. It is a dangerous and invisible killer. It’s a shame that this national rollout does not allow the real estate industry to behave in an honest and transparent way. Life depends on it. Everyone has the right to know what they breathe.

Jemima Hartshorn, founder of the campaign group Mums for Lungs, described the statistics as shocking, but said the group is now delighted with the data being publicly available.

We really hope it helps to raise awareness of the high levels of air pollution that make many people sick. We need to see urgent action on this and, above all, continue to urge the government to reach WHO levels by 2030 at the latest for all major pollutants across the UK, Hartshorn said.

We also need to see the government put real money in to tackle this problem and provide progressive clean air zones to more cities. We finally have to tackle the firewood burning problem that has been the leading cause of particulate matter nationwide.

The UK government plans to expand the UK’s road network by 27 billion, but Guardian reported in February that Transport Minister Grant Shapps ignored official advice from officials to review environmental policy. Since 2014, it has been a legal requirement to take into account the environmental impact of such projects.

In the UK, it is estimated that 40,000 people die prematurely a year from dirty air.

