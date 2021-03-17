US sanctions 24 Chinese, Hong Kong officials ahead of 104.5 WOKV talks





HONG KONG – (AP) The United States has sanctioned 24 other Chinese and Hong Kong officials for the ongoing crackdown in Beijing on political freedoms in the semi-autonomous city, just ahead of the Biden administration’s first face-to-face talks with the China.

The move reflects Washington’s deep concern over the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy following changes to its electoral system approved by China’s ceremonial legislature last week, the secretary of state said on Wednesday. Antony Blinken in a statement.

Foreign financial institutions that deal with the 24 officials would be subject to U.S. sanctions, the State Department said.

Planned changes to Hong Kong’s election law give a pro-Beijing committee the power to appoint more Hong Kong lawmakers. The move will reduce the proportion of directly elected officials and ensure that only those determined to be truly loyal to Beijing are allowed to stand for election, effectively excluding opposition figures from the political process.

The U.S. announcement came during a visit by Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Japan and South Korea, both of whom are wary of China’s growing economic, military and political weight.

The imposition of new sanctions fully exposes the grim intention of the American parties to interfere in China’s internal affairs, disrupt Hong Kong and hamper China’s stability and development, the spokesperson for the Chinese government said on Wednesday. Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian to reporters at a daily press briefing.

China will take strong measures, if necessary, to resolutely defend national sovereignty, security and development interests, Zhao said.

While in Tokyo, the Blinken and Austin made a joint statement with their Japanese counterparts expressing concern over Beijing’s human rights abuses in the western Xinjiang region against ethnic minorities and China’s resolve. to change the status of a group of uninhabited islands administered by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing. The two arrived in Seoul on Wednesday for talks.

Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan are scheduled to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and ruling Communist Party of China foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi in Anchorage, Alaska on Thursday.

The White House has set low expectations for the meeting. A senior official, who informed reporters on condition of anonymity, said the two sides would not make a joint statement and no major announcements were expected.

The United States said Thursday’s meeting would be a first opportunity to resolve intense disagreements over trade and human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, as well as the coronavirus pandemic. .

While President Joe Biden has sought to tone down the harsh tone his predecessor took with China, his administration appears determined to take a tough stance on these issues.

China has dismissed all criticism of its Hong Kong policy, accusing foreign governments of interfering and saying political tightening was needed after months of anti-government protests in 2019.

Last June, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the city, and Hong Kong authorities arrested most prominent democracy supporters and staunch critics. Many more have fled overseas and renewed their calls this week for members of the Hong Kong diaspora to continue the fight for the freedoms promised to the city after the 1997 end of British colonial rule.

Among those included in the sanctions are Wang Chen, a member of the elite 25-member Communist Party of China Politburo, and Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s delegate to the Chinese parliament’s standing committee, who drafted the law on national security.

Several officers from the Hong Kong National Security Division were also punished, including Li Kwai-wah, a senior superintendent, as well as Edwina Lau, deputy commissioner of the Hong Kong police and head of the division.

As of last October, the United States had already sanctioned 10 officials, including Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau affairs bureau, Zhang Xiaoming. The sanctions ban their travel to the United States and block their relations with American financial institutions.

Lam said in a TV interview in November last year that the sanctions meant she received her salary in cash and had piles of money at home because she had been cut off from banking services at Hong Kong.

Chinese officials have ignored the impact of the sanctions, with some calling their designation a point of pride in what they see as an attempt to undermine Chinese control in Hong Kong and its rise as a competitor of the United States.

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.

