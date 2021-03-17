EU threatens to block vaccine exports to UK for second time





The European Commission has threatened to block exports of vaccines to the UK and other countries, where vaccination rates are high, for the second time, as fierce debate continues to rise over the EU’s sluggish jab launch.

European Commission Chair Ursula Von der Leyen announced that the blockchain is facing a “crisis of the century” due to a lack of vaccines.

Read more: Breaking: The UK will face a’significant decline’ in vaccines from March 29th.

“If this situation does not change, we will have to think about how to export, depending on the level of openness of the vaccine producing country,” he said.

“We will consider whether exports to countries with higher vaccination rates than we are still in balance,” said Von der Leyen.

According to the European Centers for Disease Prevention and Control Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker, only 8.5% of Europeans received the first Covid vaccine.

This compares to 24.8 million people who get their first shots in the UK, about 37% of the UK population.

Read more: In which country in Europe has the Astrazeneca vaccine been discontinued?

Downing Street countered the threat of Von der Leyen and urged the EU to “hold its promise” not to restrict vaccine exports.

In a briefing with journalists, the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “I will reiterate my conversation with Prime Minister Von der Raien earlier this year.

“After that, she confirmed that their mechanisms were focused on transparency and were not intended to limit exports of companies that fulfill their contractual responsibilities. We look forward to the EU continuing to deliver on that promise.”

Foreign Minister Dominic Rab warned that “the world is watching” the European Union’s handling of the lack of vaccines.

“All of us, including our European friends, are saying that it is wrong to reduce or hinder legally contracted supplies throughout the epidemic. We talked about PPE last year. We are talking about other things this year,” he said.

“Honestly, it’s amazing that we are having this conversation,” Raab added. “Generally, the UK and the EU cooperate to reject other countries with a lower democratic perspective than ours when they join that kind of brink.”

Read more: WHO says countries should continue to use the Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine because’the benefit is greater than the risk’.

A significant portion of the UK vaccine supply is manufactured on the continent and exported to the UK. In six weeks starting January 30, when the EU implemented a new system requiring vaccine export approval, pharmaceutical companies have shipped 9.1 million doses to the UK.

The EU has so far approved four vaccines, including Astrazeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson jabs. However, production defects and increased manufacturing scale have slowed the block vaccine program, causing some member states to seek their own solutions.

Von der Leyen announced yesterday that the European Commission has agreed to accelerate 10 million Pfizer vaccines delivered over the next three months to prevent supply shortages. It is also under discussion to order Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

Already watched

This is the second time the EU has threatened to limit the export of Covid vaccines to the UK.

In January, the European Commission took steps to limit vaccine exports to Northern Ireland by redefining part of the Brexit deal, which sparked widespread outrage from Belfast politicians.

Northern Ireland’s first minister, Arlene Foster, said the remarkable hostility of the EU to appeal to Article 16 of the Northern Irish Protocol, allowing the UK or the EU to take unilateral action if the agreement had unexpected negative effects. I explained that it was an act.

It occurred after Astrazeneca refused to surrender to the EU’s demand to switch the dose of the vaccine intended by the UK to be distributed across the EU to fill the supply shortage.

The EU responded quickly to the threat, promising not to restrict the movement of vaccines across the Irish border.

However, in recent weeks, due to a block-wide shortage, old wounds have been stained with salt, and 15 countries across Europe have stopped launching the Cambridge-based Astrazeneca jab.

Countries including Italy, France, Spain and Germany alleged that Astrazeneca jab was discontinued based on concerns that it may be associated with an increased risk of blood clots in patients.

However, EU leaders have been accused of playing a political game with a jab rollout, and Astra Zeneca has argued that it is becoming a scapegoat for the block-wide shortage of supply.

Italian Medicines Agency representative Nicola Magrini admitted that the country’s decision to stop vaccinations was a political decision made by Rome because several European countries, including Germany and France, preferred the cessation.

Read More: EU Leaders Promise U-Turn When Regulators Lift Astrazeneca Ban

Vaccine nationalism

The EU is accused of practicing “vaccine nationalism” after extending export controls on Covid vaccines to the end of June last week.

The export permit system was introduced in January as a separate dispute over the short supply of Astrazeneca jab within the EU.

Originally planned to run until March, the plan would allow customs authorities to block Covid-19 vaccine exports out of the block unless urgent approval is obtained from national governments within the EU.

Earlier this month Italy announced it had blocked shipments of 250,000 Astrazeneca vaccines to Australia after a UK-Swedish pharmaceutical manufacturer failed to meet EU contract commitments.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers: This epidemic put us all on the same side in the war for global health against all forms of vaccine nationalism.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos