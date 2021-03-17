Toyota and Honda shut down factories in US as supplies run out





Toyota Motor Corp. TM 1.05%, Honda Motor Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. said supply chain issues are complicating their operations as abnormal weather conditions, port blockages and the continued impact of Covid-19 combine to disrupt global supply chains.

Toyota and Honda said on Wednesday they would halt production at factories in North America due to a cut in critical supplies, including plastic components, petrochemicals and semiconductors. Honda also blamed port backlogs and harsh winter conditions that froze factories and pipes in the central United States for the disruption.

Separately, Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, said a severe global chip shortage will hurt its business in the next quarter. The South Korean company has also said it may suspend the launch of a new model of one of its most popular phones, although it said the move was aimed at preventing it from competing with an existing handset. .

The disruptions highlight how a number of forces are coming together to tighten global supply chains: from the surge in consumer demand for tech products brought on by the pandemic, to an import backlog in clogged California ports and to US plant outages caused by extreme weather conditions. The timing is of particular concern for manufacturers as the United States and some other economies begin to reopen thanks to vaccination campaigns.

Auto companies initially had to bear the brunt of these shortages, but they have now spread to almost all parts of the consumer electronics industry, Sanjeev Rana, senior analyst at investment bank CLSA told Seoul.

Semiconductors have been in short supply for months after smartphone, PC, tablet and TV makers underestimated expectations during the pandemic, before increasing orders that caught chipmakers off guard .

Honda has said it will halt production at most of its US and Canadian auto plants due to supply chain issues. A Honda plant in Marysville, Ohio. Photo: Ty Wright / Bloomberg News

Severe winter weather in the central United States last month amplified the deficit. Samsung, also one of the world’s largest chipmakers, was forced to idle two chip factories in Austin, Texas, last month. The facilities represent about 28% of Samsung’s total production, according to analysts at Citi, and remained closed on Wednesday. Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV also cut work at two facilities in Austin due to extreme weather conditions, although production resumed last week.

Toyota said Wednesday that a petrochemicals shortage was to blame for a production shutdown at its Kentucky plant, where it builds the Camry and Avalon sedans and the hybrid version of its RAV4 sport utility vehicle. The shortage would also result in reduced production of its Mexico-built Tacoma pickup truck. The company did not expect to lay off workers yet.

Honda said it would halt production at most of its U.S. and Canadian auto plants next week due to the combination of supply chain issues, including port backlogs that have delayed parts delivery, lack of chips and inclement weather in the United States. had caused pipes to burst at some of its factories, hampering their ability to restart, the company said.

The shutdown is expected to start at most of Hondas’ five auto plants in the United States and Canada on March 22 and last for a week, the company said, without specifying which factories would stop production. Honda said the length of the shutdown could change depending on the supply of parts. Workers will continue to be paid to perform other tasks in factories, he said.

These problems are the latest in a series of recent problems for the automotive industry. General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. have all announced production cuts or temporary plant closures due to chip shortages. The stranded ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California are particularly a problem for Asian automakers who import parts used in their US factories.

Volkswagen AG said it was facing a large backlog of unbuilt vehicles caused by both the chip shortage and the blizzards in Texas. The German automaker said in response to questions from the Wall Street Journal that it would try to catch up with vehicle production in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. have reached their production limits, with the company investing billions of dollars in new capacity to meet demand.

Koh Dong-jin, Samsung’s co-chief executive, told investors on Wednesday that managing the imbalance between supply and demand for chips had become a top priority for staff. He said the leaders were traveling abroad, despite travel restrictions, to discuss the issue with business partners.

Mr Koh also said the company was considering not launching a new Galaxy Note smartphone this year, one of the company’s most popular products, although he said such a delay would be further motivated by fears that the model will compete with a handset with which it was launched. similar features earlier this year

Demand for many electronic devices exceeded expectations last year. For example, PC shipments grew 13% last year, according to research firm IDC, the fastest growth rate in 10 years. Smartphone shipments fell 5.9%, but IDC and other companies had forecast steeper declines earlier in the year.

When Covid-19 hit in the first half of last year, many of these manufacturers, like everyone else, believed the global economy was going to collapse, said Mr. Rana of the CLSA. Instead, all spending for tourism etc. went to these devices, and businesses weren’t ready to meet this growing demand.

