After Brexit, a better combination for the UK





Brexit is widely regarded as being totally bad for the unity and coherence inside the UK.

First, Scotland moves for independence, and attempts to join the European Union (perhaps completely separate from its larger British neighbor) have been strongly strengthened despite the fierce internal struggles inside the now ruling Scottish Nationalist Party. The Scottish Parliamentary elections in May could give a majority to the churn movement and bring the issue of a new Scottish referendum on independence to the head.

Secondly, the unusual position after Brexit in Northern Ireland, both in the EU single market and in the now-separated UK internal market, is causing conflict and rekindling debate about the future state of the province. In the past, often to violence.

Third, the Welsh leaders are having a nationalist dialogue much more confidently than in the past.

The moderates of these three countries are calling for Britain to unite the kingdom by providing a better form of unity than in the past. The more extreme nationalists are calling for a complete rest, such as some sort of revival of the Scottish people, although the global environment of the small countries that looked so good a few years ago was now clearly less friendly.

Nonetheless, among these overt negative trends are also traces of development of a more positive kind that can be combined by skillful political skills and turned into other better stories for the continuation of the UK as a whole.

What’s most encouraging about this trend is the greatly renewed focus on how to unite the kingdom on how to replace the old constitutional glue that has done so well in England in the past, both in London and in the local capitals. To cope with the new challenges of the digital age: the information revolution and the powerful centrifugal forces that are now created.

This is progress in itself. In the past, it was too easy to take for granted that the complete alliance of Scotland and England lasted for 314 years and had a remarkable success. Even though a bit of a mess started in 1707, it has been remarkable over the centuries that followed. By the standards of the time, outstanding Scottish talent often led in industrial power and progress, cultural influence, or pure military prowess.

But it turns out that the past, which at least seemed glorious to some, wasn’t enough to solidify a very different future. People are now looking for every imaginable variety of federalism found in the world or in recent history to assemble new formulas that work better types of bonds, stronger bonding adhesives to counter the centrifugal pressures of the internet age.

Countries with similar problems, such as Spain with the Catalan problem and Canada with the Quebec sovereign movement, are being closely studied. The same is true of the successful frameworks that unite federal Germany or other modern countries such as France and counties. At the same time, a piece of Japan, despite its collectivist and subtle promise to increasingly decentralize, or the United States, which still belongs to one commonwealth.

However, while there is a lot to learn from these models, none of them directly match the situation unique to the UK. Moreover, most of them today have significantly changed many relationships (and cramped), dating back to before the full enlightenment of the information revolution era, with identity pressures and a surge in grassroots populist powers.

The second possible positive thing about this increasingly feverish scene is that you have focused your mind on risk and cost, as well as the joy of escaping from past alliances.

Small is beautiful was a message taken in the last century, but in today’s world of dark cyber conquests, hacking and fake information, financial implications, and many other threats, it suddenly starts to look more secure and smarter. As Scotland has long been with much larger England, it is closely connected with its strong neighbors.

Threats to national security today require cooperation on a much deeper and larger scale than a small exposed state can afford or convene. Perhaps now, even if you are talented or have a long history, a small country may not be the best time to try on your own.

This is even more so when oil imports are depleted and the flow of social assistance from British taxpayers is cut off, so separate Scotland is very short of cash.

The third positive factor against churn is that we are in the age of big data information. That said, for everyone and everything there is a huge amount of detail and a huge amount of detail about the ongoing flow. This makes certain aspects of single governance (but not all) more efficient and very sensitive to perform on a large scale. The remarkable success of the recent COVID-19 vaccine in the UK is a good example of these benefits.

None of this is enough to deter Scotland’s hardest line of claiming total independence. But for more moderate Scots, it does give a reason for thinking and rethinking what independence really means.

For example, does it mean a break with the British royal family after a few years? Or would you leave issues like foreign policy, defense and security to Westminster’s central power? These are key issues that have been quiet for a very good reason that there is no real consensus in Edinburgh on what the Scottish voice is truly pursuing.

All in all, the momentum of independence, which until recently seemed unstoppable, may slow down, and the immediate threat to British solidarity may not be realized if not in Scotland. However, the need for radical reform of the British system remains clear, and Westminster’s long-British monopoly of power has ended. And that would be a constitutional challenge enough.

Lord David Howell, Guildford’s Baron Howell, is a senator and conservative politician, journalist and economic consultant. His latest books are Look Where Were Going (2019) and The Japan Affair (2020).

