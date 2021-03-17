Oil loses losses as dollar weakens on Fed rate outlook





Photographer: Bing Guan / Bloomberg

Oil trimmed its losses after the Federal Reserve kept its interest rate outlook close to zero, but failed to make a gain following rising US crude inventories.

Futures contracts in New York fell 0.3% on Wednesday to a weeklong low. The dollar weakened, increasing the attractiveness of commodity prices in the currency, after the Fed continued to project interest rates close to zero until at least 2023, even as it improved its prices. economic outlook.

“There was a fear in the market that the Fed would have no choice but to react,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC. “The policy statement ticked all the boxes in terms of optimism for crude oil.”

Prices still closed lower after a US government report earlier Wednesday showed domestic oil supplies topped half a billion barrels last week. Further adding to the pessimistic sentiment, the International Energy Agency said the oil markets are not on the verge of a new price supercycle and that any concerns about a supply shortage are wrong.

While OPEC + production cuts and advances in vaccines have spurred a strong recovery this year, prices have fluctuated in recent weeks as the rebound in demand continues to be erratic and the downside risks. supply persist. Consumption is rebounding in some regions, including the United States, but parts of Europe are struggling.

OPEC and its allies could quickly deploy their stranded unused production capacity to reverse oil price spikes, the IEA said. Meanwhile, the agency said in a separate report that demand will not return to pre-virus levels until 2023.

West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery fell 20 cents to $ 64.60 per barrel in New York Brent for May settlement slipped 36 cents to $ 68.03 per barrel

While refining blackouts caused by last month’s polar explosion and a faster recovery in U.S. crude production have played a role in supporting domestic oil stocks, declining foreign demand for US crude exports also helped increase inventories.

Meanwhile, processing of crude at refineries increased last week, with many factories affected by the freeze back online, according to EIA data. Gasoline and distillate supplies also increased last week.

Refineries that recover are returning to some of the best margins in years. The refining margin for gasoline, a gross tonnage of profit for processing crude, has been holding above $ 20 a barrel since late last month, the highest seasonal level since 2015.

“We’re still working on the ramifications of the freeze and it’s going to lead to weird storage levels in different places,” said Quinn Kiley, portfolio manager at Tortoise, a company that manages around $ 8 billion in assets related to the energy. Yet “the long-term trend is for consumption to increase in recent months, which is likely to continue over time.”

More news in the oil market: Monday morning traffic congestion in London topped 2019 levels for the first time since early December, with the UK enjoying one of the fastest coronavirus vaccination deployments in the world. Europe and a gradual relaxation of quarantine rules. buy less Middle Eastern oil in the coming months as OPEC + supply restrictions make US crude more attractive.The market for transporting oil across the world’s oceans is currently so bad that owners some of the industry’s biggest supertankers actually subsidize the delivery of cargo.

