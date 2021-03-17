British College Students Blame Covid Patrol Police For Bullying | students





Students from several UK campuses accused police of allowing police officers to enter the dormitory to check for violations of the coronavirus rules, along with complaints of police officers entering the accommodation in the middle of the night.

Students from Sheffield and Manchester who spoke with the Guardian explained that they used regular police patrols and fines of up to 800 people widely. The spring semester because the university is cracking down on a mix of households to avoid repeating the major coronavirus outbreak that occurred in the fall when students return to school.

Students in Sheffield and Manchester believe that in some cases, police officers may have entered their apartments without notice and have received keys from university security agencies to make sure that students do not hang out with their neighbors. The university denied this.

A freshman student living in Froggatt Halls, run by the University of Sheffield, said police patrolling an area with multiple dormitories every weekend, visiting her apartment three times last month.

I was lying in bed at 1:30 am for the first time. We left the door in the latch and the policeman came in and it was quite aggressive. Another policeman across the hall, talking to a girl in the apartment, asked how many people lived there. It is an invasion of privacy.

A student at the University of Leeds said that one day in mid-February around 4pm, police were allowed access to his quarters, and that he knocked while watching TV with his housemates. He asked who was there, and he was very powerful. He came into the kitchen and said that we were all pissing, and the college called them to give us the last chance.

A student rental strike group at the University of Sussex tweeted that students had to watch a video of police entering their apartment on their cell phones, lower their badge numbers, and ask why they entered the country. Safety.

Students at the University of Manchester announced Thursday that several police cars will patrol the Fallowfield campus every weekend, with police surveillance network Netpole. Students running a campaign called off-campus police used legal observer training from activist group Green and Black Cross to collect testimony that illegal searches for student property often resulted in noise complaints as an excuse. When the apartment is quiet.

Reports require police to arrive on campus only when students report incidents. Explained as follows: The presence of police invading the campus created an atmosphere of terror in the students. Many students felt that due to the police’s ability to enter the house at any time, some were not safe enough to have panic attacks.

A spokesman for Netpol said the network has received similar reports from students from Bristol, Sussex, Sheffield and Northumbria and is working with the National Student Union to develop guidelines for student citizenship.

We strongly suspect that students nationwide are experiencing excessively enthusiastic babysitting, racial profiling cases, and threats of arrest and fines. They were condemned and criminalized by the police, and abandoned by agencies willing to accept rent and fees, he said.

NUS President Larisa Kennedy said: [During the pandemic there have been] The number of police patrols has increased, given more powers than before. On and off campus, this routinely had a serious impact on bullying, racial profiling, and the mental health of students. Black and Muslim students often face the sharpest consequences.

There are strict restrictions on the police’s right to enter buildings to search for violations of coronavirus rules without residents’ permission or warrant. However, students living in college dormitories are generally classified as license holders rather than tenants, giving landlords more powers.

Liberty’s policy manager Rosalind Comyn said the human rights charity has received reports of police forced entry into student dormitories and fined students.

We’ve urged a public health approach with people who give the police the tools they need to follow public health guidelines instead of giving the police enormous powers to potentially criminalize people.

A spokesman for the University of Manchester said a small number of students continued to violate government guidelines.

Since the start of his school year, the Greater Manchester Police have been running initiatives across the city aimed at large-scale rally reports on and off college campuses. This included responses to these reports in dormitories and private quarters created by many students at Fallowfield Residence.

A Sheffield University spokesman said: The university is responsible for protecting students, faculty and the wider community by enforcing Covid-19 regulations on campus.

A spokesman for Northumbria said: The university is working with the police to ensure the safety of students and the wider community. We are aware that they have issued fixed notices of fines for violations of the Covid-19 law in all communities, including college accommodation.

Leeds said the police provided friendly advice on staying safe on the spot, following the rules of closure, avoiding complaints, and ultimately avoiding fines. Nevertheless, after the concerns were raised, the police made it clear to the police that only when attendance was requested or when there was a police service, the police should be on our site.

