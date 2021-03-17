UK urges ban on imports of fur from China over alleged animal cruelty Animal welfare





Activists are urging the UK government to ban fur imports, following investigations showing widespread animal cruelty and ignorance of the Covid-19 health protocol on more than a dozen fur farms in China.

Videos and photos of 19 farms visited in northern and northeastern China in November and December last year show foxes and raccoons, and animals packed full of unsanitary cages, being electrocuted in a way that prolongs their suffering before they die. The same fate.

Investigators from Humane Society International (HSI) also documented farms selling corpses to restaurants in violation of China’s regulations banning the consumption of meat by wild animals. These bans were implemented last year on suspicion that a coronavirus pandemic occurred in a wildlife trade in Wuhan City.

They are spreading their skins on a Chinese farm that breeds raccoons and foxes with their fur.

The breeding operations investigated have been shown to violate basic biosecurity protocols related to preventing Covid from spreading from animals to humans and vice versa, and there were no necessary disinfection stations and no inspection or safety procedures for visitors entering and leaving the farm. It.

China has recently stopped production due to the corona 19 outbreak and potential mutations occurring in the mink population, making it the world’s leading producer of mink, slaughtering more than 15 million animals in the world.

Since April 2020, Covid has occurred on more than 400 mink farms across Europe, and other farms in North America have also reported COVID-19. Chinese authorities reported no outbreaks on mink farms.

Our investigators have witnessed an almost complete lack of disease control and health protection measures on fur farms, which are very concerned given that mink, raccoon and fox can all be infected with the coronavirus, HSI Executive Director Claire Bass said.

According to HSI, China raised 14 million foxes, 13.5 million raccoons and 11.6 million minks in 2019 to provide fur for export. Photo: No Credits / Handouts

The most shocking was the use of electric shock devices to deliver shocks directly to the brain and, if used properly, to dispatch animals quickly. Instead, video footage captured by HSI showed that the animal was repeatedly randomly punctured with a double-pronged spear, paralyzing, but not completely killing.

HSI Veterinary Advisor Professor Alastair said the animals in this video are experiencing violent and confusing electrocution in their body, not their brain. That said, it’s very likely that you’ve been experiencing excruciating physical pain and distress, such as symptoms of a heart attack, for a few minutes. MacMillan.

According to HSI, China bred more than 14 million foxes, 13.5 million raccoons, and 11.6 million minks in 2019 to provide fur for export.

HSI and the UK animal welfare charity RSPCA want the UK to ban imports after the UK stopped farming fur for cruel reasons 20 years ago. According to HM Revenue and Customs data, the UK imported more than 55 million furs from China in 2019, including 5.3 million.

Wendy Higgins, HSI’s director of international media, told Guardian that it is difficult to know whether fur from animals from these specific farms is being sold directly to the UK because there is little transparency or traceability in the industry.

We asked the farmers many times and they never knew, she said. Their fur is sent to local fur markets for purchase by wholesalers and distributors, or sent to large fur auction houses for purchase by Chinese fashion companies that manufacture and ship abroad.

Responding to the Guardian’s question, a spokesman for the British Fur Trade Association said HSI and other groups demanding the ban failed to provide evidence that the farms participating in the investigation provided fur from the UK.

The spokesman said there was no evidence or evidence linking the farm to fur entering the UK supply chain, citing a previous case where the association referred the Daily Mirror to UK media regulators without reporting directly on similar investigations by HSI. I did. The link has been established. The Mirrors article erroneously suggested that the farm supplies fur to British stores and claimed there was no evidence to suggest this was true.

The association said the ban would not affect animal welfare, would lose thousands of jobs and push underground trade into taxable and unregulated illegal channels.

Sign up for the Animals farmed monthly update to collect the best farming and food stories from around the world and continue your research. You can send your stories and thoughts to [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos