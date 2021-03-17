Vaccine Certificate May Reopen EU Borders for UK Visitors





A new certificate confirming that vacationers are safe to travel could see EU borders reopening for British visitors this summer, the European Commission says.

“Digital Green Certificate” is accepted as evidence that a person has been vaccinated with Covid, generated a negative test, or recovered from the virus.

They will “promote safe and free movement” within the Bloc’s countries, but you can also get non-EU nationals from countries that are currently banned from visiting.

Southern European countries that rely heavily on tourism, such as Spain, have pushed for this measure to boost their economy this summer.

Officials in Greece, Turkey and Cyprus all expect to welcome British tourists and have suggested that certificates are available in the UK.

Some of the other EU countries, such as France, have expressed concern that they may discriminate against the majority of people who have not yet been given a vaccine.

The national health authority will issue the pass according to the plan, but the exact procedure has not yet been explained. This will be discussed at the EU summit next week.

Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove is leading the UK government review of the “Covid Status Certificate” that can be delivered through the NHS Coronavirus App.

This can be characterized by a digital health passport with details about vaccination and negative test results.

Boris Johnson warned last month that a document providing evidence that he received a jab “will raise all sorts of problems”, but added that the certificate that makes it possible to travel abroad “will be a hallmark of our lives in the future.”

Follow InYourArea’s Facebook page for the latest country headlines.

The Government’s Global Travel Taskforce provides a report to the Prime Minister on April 12, giving recommendations on how and when vacation abroad can be resumed.

Leisure travel is currently banned for people living in the UK, but from May 17th this rule may be relaxed for people living in the UK.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said he “hopes” that overseas travel will be possible soon, but cannot provide a “cast iron guarantee”.

He also suggested that vacation abroad would not be allowed until everyone in the country was vaccinated against Covid.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos