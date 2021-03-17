Reynolds and Odunze receive orders in the United States but not Hoppe





CHICAGO defender Bryan Reynolds got his first call for the US national team after the 19-year-old made his debut for Roma last weekend.

Chituru Odunze, an 18-year-old goalkeeper with Leicester, could also make his show debut against Jamaica on March 25 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, or three days later in Northern Ireland. Both games will be played without fans due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Forward Matthew Hoppe, who has scored five goals for Schalke this season, has not been called up for a possible debut. Slightly injured Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, according to US coach Gregg Berhalter, was not among the 26 players announced on Wednesday.

Several players are expected to return to their clubs after the Jamaica game, including defenders John Brooks, Reggie Cannon and Chris Richards, midfielder Tyler Adams and forwards Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent and Tim Weah.

Midfielder Christian Pulisic could play his first game for the United States since October 15, 2019 against Canada; Sargent his first since November 19, 2019 against Cuba; Erik Palmer-Brown his first since June 9, 2018, against France under coach Dave Sarachan; and Luca della Torre his first since June 2, 2018, against Ireland.

A d

The United States have played just two full squad matches since the pandemic began: a 0-0 draw in Wales and a 6-2 win over Panama in Austria, both last November.

18-year-old midfielder Yunas Musah, who made his United States debut in November, was included after making a long-term commitment to the United States this week.

The Americans are preparing for a CONCACAF Nations League semi-final against Honduras in June, and the start of World Cup qualifying in September. Most of the top players are expected to skip the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July.

The squad has an average of 11 international appearances and 23, 27 days at the start of training camp on Monday, and 14 players have eight or fewer appearances. Sixteen players are 22 and under.

US coach Gregg Berhalter said he advised 18-year-old LA Galaxy midfielder Efran lvarez, eligible in the US and Mexico, to attend camp with El Tri in order to be better prepared for make a long term decision.

A d

The list:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge, Belgium), Chituru Odunze (Leicester, England), Zack Steffen (Manchester City, England)

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg, Germany), Reggie Cannon (Boavista, Portugal), Sergio Dest (Barcelona, ​​Spain), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht, Belgium), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Vienna ), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Bryan Reynolds (Rome, Italy), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim, Germany), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England).

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado) Tyler Adams (Leipzig. Germany), Luca de la Torre (Heracles, Netherlands), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Yunus Musah (Valencia) , Spain), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton, England).

Forwards: Daryl Dike (Barnsley, England), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen, France), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany), Tim Weah (Lille, France )).

A d

___

More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos