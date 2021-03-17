Ireland PM Martin said Biden UK and EU must comply with Brexit trade rules.





The Irish Prime Minister told Joe Biden that the UK and the EU “must abide by the agreement” on post-Brexit rules on trade between the UK and Northern Ireland.

Speaking on a video link at the annual St. Patrick’s Day bilateral meeting between Irish and American leaders, Micheál Martin said London and Brussels should “go forward in a positive relationship” with the Northern Irish Protocol. Islands of Ireland after Britain withdrew from the EU.

This week the EU launched legal action against the UK, known to have violated the London Brexit Treaty with the UK after the UK government took steps to unilaterally ease the rules on trade between the UK and Northern Ireland.

American politicians, including Biden, have argued that they should not return to the rugged borders between Britain and the Republic of Ireland, and that they should support the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that supports the historic peaceful settlement of Northern Ireland.

On Wednesday, Biden promoted his Irish heritage and cited the Irish poet Seamus Heaney. He added: “I’m speaking to you from the White House designed by the hands of Ireland and the Revolution for Independence and from Ireland’s bloodshed country for years of unity and freedom. The Irish-American story has been through tough times, but it’s always the story of people who are wholehearted.”

Once again, America’s eyes and interests can continue to make a difference even in subtle times.

Martin said he would like to thank the President of the United States for “solid support for the Good Friday Agreement.” He added: “It meant a lot and was important, including negotiating a Brexit.”

Martin said Wednesday at a separate St. Patrick’s Day event hosted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “the only way to manage Northern Ireland’s inherent complexity.” The island’s tight border.

He urged US lawmakers to continue to pay attention to Ireland and support the Good Friday agreement. “Once again, America’s eyes and interests can continue to make change even in subtle times.

Biden administration officials have been cautious about the Northern Irish Protocol, but U.S. Capitol members are speaking more blatantly.

A senior official told reporters Tuesday evening that the US sees the dispute as a “trade issue to be resolved between the UK and the EU.” “The administration is interested in maintaining strong relations with the UK and the EU, and hopes to find ways to work together, especially for the political and economic stability of the residents of the northern regions. Ireland,” an official said.

But Brendon Boyle, a Democrat in Philadelphia and a member of Capitol Hill’s Irish Caucus, said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attitude toward the Northern Irish Protocol was “a deep concern.”

“Obviously, this protocol is a complex and complex situation. It wouldn’t have taken us four and a half years to negotiate and reach conclusions if it weren’t for the complexity,” Boyle told The Financial Times. “But we don’t want to see unilateral action on either side, and we believe that to do this in good faith requires cooperation between the UK and the EU.”

Several lawmakers from both parties have also threatened to block trade deals with the United Kingdom and the United States if the Good Friday agreement is threatened. Most recently, Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Menendez and other lawmakers issued a resolution that a new trade agreement with the United States would consider whether the terms of a peace treaty were met.

Northern Ireland Deputy Secretary Michelle O’Neill announced in a virtual meeting with him Foster, Biden, and US Vice President Kamala Harris were “very informative” and provided a valuable opportunity to discuss how we can build. I did. We continue to work to protect the progress we have made and the interests of our people.”

O’Neill said, “The consistent support of the US administration has been important to advance our society, especially through strong support for the Good Friday Agreement.

