Pilot who helped Maduro’s allies escape US sanctions sentenced





MIAMI (AP) A Miami-based pilot who organized charter flights to Russia and elsewhere for key allies of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Venezuela-born Victor Mones pleaded guilty in January in Manhattan federal court to violating US sanctions against his two main clients: former Venezuelan vice president Tareck El Aissami and his alleged leader, the man business Samark Lopez, both named as leaders in narcotics. in 2017.

To avoid detection, Mones, 52, and his co-conspirators allegedly used code names, forged flight manifests and received cash by plane from Venezuela. At one point, Mones attempted to cover his tracks by ordering one of his pilots to lie to law enforcement.

The case is one of the most significant to date against a host of Maduro insiders accused by several US federal courts of corruption, drug trafficking and embezzlement of state oil giant PDVSA. But he ran into a major problem last year when key informant against Mones, fellow Miami pilot Alejandro Marin was caught lying to his handlers about money that had gone missing from a € 1.3 million package he carried by private jet to the United States in 2018. Marin has since been jailed for making a false statement to a US federal agent.

Court prosecutors pleaded Wednesday for a harsher sentence, accusing Mones of aligning himself with the murderous Venezuelan regime by staging flights for the Maduros 2018 presidential campaign, which the US-backed opposition boycotted as fraudulent after several big opponents were banned from running.

It was not a limousine service, Deputy U.S. Attorney Sam Adelsberg told the court. It was a sophisticated system that for years undermined our national security and our foreign policy.

But Mones’ lawyer Christine Chung said her client had no sympathy for the socialist government in Maduros. Instead, she described him as an immigrant entrepreneur who built a successful business serving wealthy Venezuelan clients before being exploited by dubious clients El Aissami and Lopez, who struggled to pay their bills then. that American pressure on Venezuela was increasing.

He was providing services to people much more powerful than himself who ultimately held him in financial stranglehold, Chung argued. They were using my client because he was offering them free flights.

She also indicated that Mones had provided some sort of aid to US intelligence agencies although she did not specify what it was and Adelsberg objected to any open courtroom discussion of what he was doing. considered an extremely sensitive issue.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein agreed that Mones ‘crimes had serious implications for US national security and took issue with Chungs’ description of Mones as a glorified taxi driver.

At some point, you cannot be indifferent. You have to understand the consequences of what you are doing, he says.

But he was persuaded to show leniency and order a 55-month sentence below recommended federal guidelines of at least 70 months due to the conditions Mones endured while battling COVID-19 in prison and the absence of a criminal record. He also ordered Mones to pay a fine of $ 250,000.

Sometimes a sage’s eyes are blinded, Hellerstein Mones scolded. But you knew it was not the right thing to do.

Mones said he would be ashamed of his actions for the rest of his life and had no intention of harming his adopted homeland.

My ego and selfishness took over, he said, bursting into tears. When the penalties were imposed on my clients, I was desperate. I had the false illusion that it was possible to maintain the business and lifestyle that I had built.

Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

