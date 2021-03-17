



95% of the population over the age of 65 received the primary vaccination Of those who are clinically extremely vulnerable, 9 out of 9 received the primary vaccination

More than 25 million people in the UK got their first COVID-19 vaccine.

According to today’s statistics, the UK Health Service received the first dose of the Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines to a total of 25,273,226 people from December 8th to March 16th, while 1,759,445 people received the second dose.

This means that nearly half of the adult population (26.5 million) has already been vaccinated and will soon develop strong protection against serious diseases, saving countless lives and significantly reducing the burden on the NHS.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

This latest milestone is a remarkable achievement that marks the 25 million reasons we can have confidence in the future as we carefully resume society.

Thanks again to the great NHS, scientists, military, volunteers, and everyone who helped us launch.

At a Downing Street press conference, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said:

Today, exactly 100 days after Margaret Keenan received the first accredited jab in the world, more than 25 million people have been vaccinated across the UK.

It was such a national mission. It is one of the biggest logistics training since the war.

It was moving in the right direction. Thank you to everyone who follows the rules moving forward to keep us safe now and get a jab to keep us safe for the future.

So stick with it, follow the rules and take a jab when you get a call.

Launches are continuing at pace, and the UK is meeting its prime goal of providing the first dose of the vaccine to all adults over 50 by April 15 and by the end of July.

BT is marking a milestone with a message on London’s iconic BT Tower.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

Vaccines are the best way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this terrible virus, and UK vaccination programs are getting stronger and stronger.

This is an amazing milestone and allows us to get one step closer to seeing our friends and family safely again.

The vaccination program will continue to expand over the coming weeks and more people will get a second shot.

All vaccines used in the UK have undergone strong clinical trials and meet the stringent safety, effectiveness and quality standards of pharmaceutical and medical product regulatory agencies.

Actual research from Public Health England shows that both the Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines are very effective in reducing COVID-19 infection in older people over 70.

Vaccines are provided free of charge through thousands of vaccine centers and through GPs and pharmacies. 88% of people live within 10 miles of UK vaccination centers, including mosques, Westminster Abbey, and football stadiums.

Background information

There are a total of 53 million adults in the UK, and it is expected that half of all adults in the UK will be vaccinated at 26.5 million later this week.

PHE’s actual data on the efficacy of the COVID vaccine can be found here.

Through the government’s Vaccine Task Force, the UK has secured early access to 475 million shots of the seven most promising vaccine candidates, including:

BioNTech/Pfizer 40 million doses Oxford/AstraZeneca 100 million doses Moderna 17 million doses GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur 60 million doses Novavax 60 million doses Janssen 30 million doses Valneva 100 million doses CureVac 50 million doses

To date, the government has invested more than 300 million in manufacturing successful vaccines for rapid launch.

The UK government is working to support equitable access to vaccines worldwide. The UK is the largest donor to the COVAX facility, a global mechanism to provide access to coronavirus vaccines to developing countries, and this year the UK will invest 558 million to distribute 1.3 billion coronavirus vaccines to 92 developing countries. I did.

