Travel to the United States on the rise as summer approaches





Air passengers per day at U.S. airports now exceed 1,000,000

Tweet Honolulu and Las Vegas remain top destinations for couples, with the two traveling accounting for 70% and 82% of bookings in these locations, respectively. Solo travelers fell from 15% in January to 25% in March. Likewise, family travel is on the rise, from 9% of the total in January to 15% of bookings in March.

Top vacation destinations / arrangement for travelers

Market

% Pair

% Solo

% Family

Miami

55

30

13

Las Vegas

82

ten

7

Cancun

63

15

9

Honolulu

70

15

13

San Juan, PR

48

31

21

Angels

63

28

9

Tampa

43

34

22

Punta Cana, DR

63

13

24

Ft Lauderdale

56

23

20

Orlando

50

13

35

“According to TSA data, passengers passing through US airports in March consistently exceed 1,000,000 per day. This represents a significant increase from just a month ago and demonstrates the growing willingness of the United States to travel, ”said Sam S. Jain, CEO and Founder of Fareportal, the company behind the travel agencies. CheapOair and One Travel online travel. He continues, “We can see consumer confidence growing, particularly evident in the growing number of families booking future trips.”

Note: With COVID-19 still prevalent, be sure to check local regulations and travel advisories for any restrictions, rules, and safety guidelines that may apply. For more information, please visit the CDC’s website for up-to-date health and wellness information.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency specializing in providing cheap flights and last minute deals to travelers around the world. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone or through live chat. Part of the Fareportal family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available 7 days a week to help you find great prices on travel tickets. fly to global destinations on more than 600 airlines, a million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for travel ideas and helpful travel tips.

