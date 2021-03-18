UK faces threats to supply Covid vaccines





According to a letter leaked from NHS England, the UK will face a “significant decline” in its vaccine supply from the week starting March 29th. According to the letter, the interruption can last up to 4 weeks. This is because, unless the UK sends the UK-made AstraZeneca vaccine to the EU, the European Commission’s president has threatened to cut off the supply of Pfizer vaccines to the UK. “All options are on the table,” said Ursula von der Leyen, to promote the bloc’s stuttering vaccination campaign. German vaccine regulators are rushing to explain why the World Health Organization (WHO) decided to stop the AstraZeneca jab for blood clots, saying the benefits of using the AstraZeneca jab outweigh the risks. In a question from the Prime Minister today, Boris Johnson said he will be vaccinated against Corona 19 sooner or later and will be “Oxford-Astra Zeneca.”

Meanwhile, Dominic Cummings was his typical controversial ego before congressmen today. The Prime Minister’s former chief aide described the Ministry of Health as “smoking ruins” when procuring PPE at the beginning of the epidemic. Cummings added that it was “no coincidence” that the Vaccine Task Force went directly to the top 10 following Matt Hancock’s team’s “obviously miserable” treatment. At a Downing Street press conference, Hancock released data highlighting the impact of the following vaccines: Living with someone who’s got a jab lowers your risk of getting Covid-19 by 30%. He also heard news that everyone over 50 in England is now being invited to book their first jab.

Man arrested 20 years after Barrymore Pool’s death

The death of Stuart Lubbock, who died 20 years ago at the home of celebrity Michael Barrymore, arrested a 50-year-old man by detectives dealing with’important new information’. Butcher Lubbock, 31, was attending a party on March 31, 2001 in Barrymore’s luxury home in Roydon with eight others. Essex Police said new information was revealed along with the Channel 4 documentary and increased rewards from police appeals. Read the itinerary of what happened 20 years after Mr. Lubbock’s body was discovered floating in an outside pool.

Why Trump wants Meghan to run for President of the United States

Donald Trump said he was “not a fan” of the Duchess of Sussex, but hopes to run for US President in 2024 to confront her. When Trump called Fox News for half an hour, he said he did not like the way the Duchess talked about the royal family and the queen. However, as hinted at the former president’s plan to run again, his nephew said he thought he would pretend for the time being, but he couldn’t handle the fear of losing again.

FA Child Abuse Report | The Football Association has been convicted of an unacceptable failure to stop child sexual abuse in the game in a terrible report of its worst scandal. An independent review of child sexual abuse in football was finally released today and, as disclosed exclusively by theTelegraph, found that the FA acted “too slow” to solve the problem. Read the FA’s response.

Worldwide: US spa attack kills 8 people

Eight people were shot at three spas in Atlanta, USA. Six of the victims were Asian women, and a 21-year-old man was detained for mass murder, police said. The shootings have already caused many Asian Americans as hate crimes against the community have risen in recent years, and aroused immediate fear that Asian businesses could be deliberately targeted.

