U.S. health experts try to allay Covid vaccine fears as AstraZeneca shot faces EU scrutiny





A photo illustration of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Copes Pharmacy in Streatham on February 4, 2021 in London, England.

Dan Kitwood | Getty Images

Medical experts in the United States are trying to allay fears that Covid-19 vaccines are unsafe after several European countries suspended firing of AstraZeneca following reports of blood clots in some recipients.

On Tuesday, Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania became the latest countries to join a growing list of countries suspending use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine due to blood clot issues. Germany, France, Italy and Spain said on Monday they would also stop administering the shot.

The European Medicines Agency, which assesses the safety of medicines for the EU, called a meeting on Thursday to review the results. So far, it has been argued that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing hospitalizations and death “always outweigh the risk of side effects.” The World Health Organization agreed, urging countries on Wednesday to continue using AstraZeneca injections.

Without the results of the next EMA meeting, it’s hard to say whether the vaccines are causing the reported blood clots, medical experts in the United States have told CNBC, but the pharmaceutical giant already has a mess. of public relations in the hands. Some doctors in the United States fear that European countries will react prematurely to political pressure and security fears, and it will take considerable effort to restore confidence in the vaccine if it is allowed to come back online.

“There has now been a veil over this vaccine,” Dr. William Schaffner, epidemiologist and professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University, told CNBC in a telephone interview.

“I think if the vaccine is cleared, it will take a substantial public relations effort in Europe and the world to restore confidence in this vaccine,” he said.

No red flags in the United States

Although the AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been approved for use in the United States, White House chief medical officer Dr Anthony Fauci told lawmakers on Wednesday that there would likely be enough data on the safety and efficacy to grant authorization for the vaccine in April.

When asked if the suspension of AstraZeneca in European countries could cause fear among Americans taking other vaccines, Fauci reiterated that the vaccines undergo rigorous clinical trials and are being reviewed by an oversight committee. independent security before being widely distributed.

“The whole process is both transparent and independent, and we explain that to people and take the time to address their hesitations without being confronted,” Fauci told lawmakers during a hearing by the House Committee. on energy and trade.

This is not the first time that Fauci has highlighted the safety of current vaccines amidst the AstraZeneca suspension. The infectious disease expert told MSNBC in an interview on Tuesday that U.S. scientists continue to carefully evaluate vaccines as they are deployed to detect any adverse reactions in recipients.

For example, medical experts were concerned about reports of severe allergic reactions or anaphylaxis occurring in people vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna injections. However, these cases appear to be rare, he said, even as the country has distributed at least one injection to 73 million adult Americans, or more than 28% of the population.

“So far, and you have to continue to monitor these things very carefully, there are no safety signals that turn out to be red flags,” Fauci said of the vaccines currently being deployed in the United States. United.

Dr Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told Reuters in an interview published Monday that he was “quite reassured” by statements from European regulators that the problems could arise by chance.

“I was a little surprised that many countries decided to suspend administration of the vaccine, especially at a time when the disease itself is so incredibly threatening in most of those countries,” Collins said later. to CNN on Wednesday, adding that he did not have access to “primary data that could have alarmed them.”

More data needed

Adverse medical problems such as blood clots occur whether people are vaccinated or not. The problem scientists are now trying to determine is whether vaccines were the culprit, Schaffner said.

“We knew that at the beginning when we started to vaccinate, because we are targeting the elderly, medical events are happening in this population just every day, even without vaccines,” Schaffner told CNBC.

“It is possible that if you get vaccinated on Monday, some medical events will occur on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” he said. “The question is: did the vaccine accelerate, precipitate or cause these events?”

For its part, AstraZeneca said in a response statement on Sunday that of the more than 17 million people in the EU and UK who received a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, less than 40 cases of blood clots had been reported to last week.

The pharmaceutical giant said that in the EU and UK, 15 events of deep vein thrombosis and 22 events of pulmonary embolism have been reported among those vaccinated. These numbers suggest that adverse events are occurring at a slower rate than one would expect in the general population, not more.

“I don’t think it’s real, but I’m very worried because it’s the vaccine we all relied on around the world,” Dr. Carlos del Rio, professor of medicine at the Faculty of Medicine, told CNBC. Emory University. in a telephone interview, adding that the coup costs less than its competitors. Del Rio noted that without the data, however, it is difficult to determine whether the suspensions are appropriate.

“This will require major damage control,” del Rio said.

Politics could be the problem

There are fears that the AstraZeneca vaccine problem is more political. It also comes at a dangerous time: some European countries are grappling with a new wave of new Covid-19 infections even as vaccines are rolled out.

So far, vaccine deployment in the EU has been slow compared to that of other countries, such as the US and UK.

“It’s a big concern that Europe just doesn’t have that many people vaccinated,” Dr Ezekiel Emanuel, former Covid adviser to President Joe Biden, told CNBC on Tuesday. “This is another reason why we need to be concerned about the Covid situation in other countries, not just the United States.”

The suspensions follow a public dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca in January when the pharmaceutical company said it was forced to cut its initial supply of doses to the block short. Several European countries also initially refused to recommend the vaccine to residents over 65, saying there was not enough evidence to show it was effective, before overturning the decision.

“It may be that … governments are trying to address people’s concerns about the vaccine and not necessarily the data,” said Emanuel, a bioethicist and oncologist who serves as vice-provost for global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania. .

“Stocks don’t necessarily follow data. They follow more emotional responses to this stuff,” he said.

CNBC’s Sam Meredith, Holly Ellyatt and Silvia Amaro contributed to this report.

