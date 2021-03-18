Aberdeenshire drives the green industrial revolution





The 31 million UK government funding for world-class safe carbon storage in rock deep below the North Sea could reduce emissions and support a green economy across northeast Scotland, creating tens of thousands of new jobs. Partial funding of the UK government’s broad package of measures to put the UK at the forefront of the global green industrial revolution.

An ambitious new project aimed at providing world-class safe carbon storage capacity to the North Sea outside Aberdeenshire could benefit from the UK government’s 31 million funding and create tens of thousands of new green jobs, according to the UK’s Business and Energy Minister. Today (Wednesday, March 17).

The plan is one of nine green technology projects across the UK and is part of a broad package of actions, including 171 million British government funding to reduce emissions in the industry and an ambitious blueprint to provide the world’s first low-carbon industrial sector. is.

Important offshore and land engineering studies linking industrial sites to Aberdeenshire and Falkirk with access to world-class safe carbon storage resources in rock, with more than 31 million people supporting the development of the Peterhead-based Scotlands Net Zero Infrastructure project. To provide. Deep in the North Sea.

This new job and infrastructure reuse program significantly enhances Aberdeenshire’s fast-growing low-carbon credentials, paving the way for a total of more than 3 billion onshore and offshore developments, helping Scotland move away from oil and gas, build and secure. There are tens of thousands of jobs by 2050.

British Minister of Business and Energy Kwasi Kwarteng said:

Scotland is moving towards the future with a focus on renewable energy. This important project means that the North Sea has world-class facilities that can substantially reduce carbon emissions.

Our 31 million investment will not only help create a green economy in Scotland, but will potentially lead to the creation of tens of thousands of sustainable jobs and new opportunities for the people of Aberdeenshire.

British Secretary of the Scottish Government David Duguid said:

This vital funding for Scotland’s land and offshore development will help strengthen the NetZero infrastructure and build a better, brighter and more environmentally friendly future.

The green recovery plan is very important when we get out of the pandemic. As part of the North Sea Transition Agreement, the plan will not only make Scotland greener and cleaner, but also support energy transition, creating and securing tens of thousands of jobs by 2050.

Based on the Prime Minister’s Ten Plans for the Green Industrial Revolution announced last year, the new industrial decarbonization strategy sets out the UK government’s vision for building a competitive and green future for the manufacturing and construction sectors. As part of the UK government’s path to net zero by 2050, today’s action will create and support 80,000 UK jobs over the next 30 years while reducing emissions by 2/3 in just 15 years.

The new strategy will be supported by existing industries protecting and creating skilled jobs and businesses in the UK by supporting decarburization and encouraging the growth of a new low-carbon industry in the UK, as well as providing long-term certainty for companies to invest in housing. . Growth decarbonization technologies such as those capable of capturing and storing carbon emissions in industrial plants instead of outsourcing industrial activities to high-emission countries around the world.

The blueprint also includes measures to drive the UK’s efforts to move towards green energy sources, and by 2030 the energy supply of UK industry is expected to shift from fossil fuels to low-carbon alternatives, with approximately 40 of the industry’s overall energy consumption. % To provide a low carbon energy source.

