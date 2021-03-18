Tornado outbreak hits south as second round of storms unfold





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (NewsNation Now) Multiple tornadoes were confirmed on the ground in parts of Alabama on Wednesday as communities in the south brace for extreme weather that will continue through the evening before a second set of storms.

21 tornadoes touched the south at 7:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday, most of them in the state of Alabama, NewsNation chief meteorologist Albert Ramon said.

The National Weather Service reported several tornadoes on the ground in central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon, including a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” near the Shelton State Community College outside Tuscaloosa at around 2:40 p.m. PT. of the Pacific.

At least two storm surges were likely, forecasters said, and the worst might not strike until a cold front passes overnight.

Three hours after live coverage began after the first tornado warnings were issued in central Alabama, Griffin Hardy, a meteorologist affiliated with NewsNation, warned viewers, “We have a long way to go. ”

“We must not let our guard down because we are not done with this,” agreed WIAT meteorologist Sarah Cantey.

“It is now 5 pm, we have a major tornado outbreak that’s going on in central Alabama,” Hardy said. “Over the past three hours we’ve observed a very large cluster of supercell thunderstorms passing through the region, just one warning after warning after a warning that has appeared in the past three hours.

Forecasters predicted the intense tornadoes would begin Wednesday afternoon in parts of Louisiana and Arkansas before spreading eastward. The peak is scheduled for Wednesday night in Mississippi and Alabama.

While nearly 16 million people in the southeast could see powerful storms, said the Storm Prediction Center, an area of ​​about 3 million stretching from southeast Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana through Mississippi to Alabama was at high risk for the possibility of intense tornadoes that travel for miles. , winds that could reach hurricane strength and hail the size of a baseball.

AMU RV service and repair on Old Greensboro Road where inclement weather destroyed several customer-owned RVs, Wednesday March 17, 2021, in Moundville, Ala. Tornadoes fell trees, knocked down power lines and damaged homes in rural Chilton County and the Alabama communities of Burnsville and Moundville, where power was cut and trees blocked a major highway. (AP Photo / Vasha Hunt)

Possible tornadoes cut down trees, knocked down power lines and damaged homes in the Alabama communities of Burnsville and Moundville, where power was cut and trees blocked a major highway.

Downtown Moundville understood that. Some roofs and other objects have been removed from the houses, ”said Michael Brown, whose family owns Moundville Ace Hardware. and building. There are a lot of trees down there. I guess it must have been a tornado; he got out of here pretty quickly.

Boat found wrapped around tree after severe storms in central Alabama

Additional damage was reported in Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi, where video showed an apparent tornado in Brookhaven. High winds knocked down signs and trees in northeast Texas, and baseball-sized hailstones were reported near the Alabama-Mississippi line, the weather service said.

Spectator videos show tornadoes that were spotted across Alabama throughout the day on Wednesday.

Current watches and warnings:

Wednesday’s Tornado watches cover parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee, while parts of Oklahoma and Missouri will also be exposed to severe storms.

Threats include “numerous tornadoes,” with several “intense and long trajectories,” as well as dispersed and damaging winds that could reach the force of “hurricane force,” the Storm Prediction Center has warned.

NewsNation meteorologist Gerard Jebaily said the wording used by the Storm Prediction Center was descriptors that are not often used.

“It’s only in the most intense situations that we see this kind of thing,” Jebaily said.

“Today is pretty much a real powder keg,” Jebaily explained. “The conditions are about as high as you could find, or the most ripe conditions you can get for severe thunderstorms where tornadoes are not just a possibility, they are a probability today. And there’s a very good chance that they’re strong, tall, violent, and long-lasting, which means they last a long time. ”

More than a dozen Alabama school systems have canceled classes, scheduled online sessions, or announced early layoffs due to the threat. Others could be added to the list.

Communities in the south have also urged residents to know where their nearest tornado shelters are.

In Jackson, Tennessee, officials said the Carl Perkins Civic Center and McKeller-Sipes Regional Airport were open to citizens seeking shelter from the elements starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Jackson is a town of about 67,000 people in western Tennessee.

The severe weather outlook continues Thursday night for communities along the U.S. east coast, including Georgia and North Carolina, as the storm system continues to sweep through the country.

HOW TO STAY SAFE

For people living in affected areas, Jebaily recommends making sure your cell phone is charged and accessible, and that you can receive weather alerts in a number of ways.

He told residents not to trust tornado sirens, as they are not designed to be heard indoors.

“You may be able to hear them, but they are designed to alert people outside who may be out of range or out of contact,” Jebaily said.

Televisions and radios are also excellent warning systems, he said.

Jebaily suggested everyone get a plan for the extreme weather in place quickly.

“You want to be able to find shelter in a minute or two, suitable shelter,” Jebaily said. “Once a tornado watch is issued, it means you should already be thinking about what action plans you need to be able to implement.”

For residents living in mobile homes or RVSs, Jebaily said vehicles are notoriously dangerous places to go out in bad weather.

“Try to think of a shelter or a place you could go now when the tornado watch comes out,” Jebaily recommended. “So that you can easily find suitable shelter when a warning is finally issued.”

For more information on tornado safety, visit the National Weather Service website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

