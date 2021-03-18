Bonus reform’the biggest change in UK corporate governance in years’ | Executive Salary and Bonus





The government, together with ministers professing to target poor auditors and poor directors, will make it easier to recover bonuses paid to management of failed companies from what has been claimed as the biggest change in UK corporate governance rules for decades. I plan to do it.

As part of a series of reforms designed to break the dominance of the four major accounting firms, the new action was outlined by Secretary General Kwasi Kwarteng in a consultation that began on Thursday.

Adopting the change, after years of investigating UK rules for financial reporting and corporate governance after a BHS failure, the department store was sold by outsourcing services firm Carillion and tour operator Thomas Cook. It collapsed in 178 years in business.

Kwarteng said change is a rational and proportionate reform. Sir Callanan, the government minister in charge of corporate responsibility, said the reform would hit auditors and rogue directors asleep at the steering wheel.

The UK’s corporate governance rules have been updated to include provisions that already exist in the bank in the moving contract, allowing them to recover past bonuses and stop future payments if the company collapses or a serious failure is identified.

They force larger companies to create annual resilience reports detailing the risks to their business, including climate risks. Directors also need to disclose more justification for dividends or large executive bonuses.

Ministers want to expand companies affected by corporate governance standards to include the largest privately owned and larger companies currently enjoying lighter disclosure requirements in the alternative investment market.

This consultation, which will take place over a 16-week period, will undertake previous proposals to revamp the audit sector that has not been protected from bankruptcy.

Large corporations have to hand over a portion of their work to a small auditor outside the four major accountants at the government’s proposal. Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC auditors could face market share caps during FTSE 350 audits if competition in the sector does not improve, the government said.

However, the ministers did not call for a joint audit of the two auditors of the conglomerate, a key recommendation from a review by the Competitive Markets Authority. They said that small companies will not have the resources to thank large companies.

The proposal will give the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority (Arga) stronger legal power, a new regulatory body that was first announced two years ago to replace the heavily criticized Financial Reporting Committee. Arga will separate audit and non-audit functions for accountants, force the company to correct account errors, and will have the power to investigate directors for financial reporting failures.

Ed Miliband, shadow business secretary for the Department of Labor, welcomed the strict rules for directors, but questioned whether the audit reforms were sufficiently underway.

On the critical issue of competition in the audit sector, he said, it is regrettable that the package reflected independent recommendations for reform, including a mandatory joint audit between the four largest and challenger firms. Structured partitioning options between the audited and non-audited parts of business practice should be kept in the table.

The Confederation of British Industry, the largest business lobbying group, said it was concerned about the audit proposal and the change of its directors.

Matthew Fell, the group’s chief policy officer, said: Many companies are still convinced that mandating shared audits will not just add complexity, but will be at the heart of rigor and quality issues.

He praised the government for avoiding the burdensome aspects of US directorship regulations, but said these actions would require careful implementation to make sense without repressing entrepreneurship.

Accountants welcomed the reform widely. The Association of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales said the establishment of a member body, ARGA, should be a top priority in government practice.

Jon Holt, director of audit at KPMG UK, said the proposal was a one-generation opportunity for reform and the resilience statement was one of the most important innovations in meaningful corporate reporting for decades.

Hywel Ball, UK Chairman of EY, said the scope of audit responsibilities should be expanded and clarified in areas such as environmental, social and governance reporting, and fraud. He added that the value of the more responsibility for company directors far outweighs the additional regulatory costs.

