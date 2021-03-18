American and Canadian scientists ready to fight deadly hornets 104.5 WOKV





SPOKANE, Washington – (AP) US and Canadian scientists are opening new fronts in the war against so-called deadly hornets as giant insects begin to establish nests this spring.

Scientists said on Wednesday that the battle to keep top predators from taking hold in North America was mostly fought in Whatcom County, Washington state, and neighboring British Columbia’s Fraser Valley, where hornets have been spotted in recent years.

It’s not a species we want to tolerate here in the United States, said Sven-Erik Spichiger of the Washington State Department of Agriculture, who eradicated a nest of giant Asian hornets the year last. The Asian giant hornet isn’t supposed to be here. “

We may not get them all, but we will get as many as possible, ”he said of this year’s eradication efforts.

Paul van Westendorp of the British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries said hornets threaten human life, valuable bee populations needed for pollination of crops and other insects.

It is an absolutely serious danger to our health and well-being, he said. They are intimidating insects.

A major front will lay thousands of traps this spring to capture queens attempting to establish nests, officials said. Government agencies and individuals will be holding traps, they said.

Another effort is underway to determine exactly where these hornets are coming from in Asia, to try to learn how they cross the Pacific Ocean, scientists said. The theory is that they cross on freighters, Spichiger said.

While hundreds of hornets were killed when the Whatcom County nest was destroyed last October, only a handful of hornets were spotted in British Columbia last year, van Westendorp said.

Scientists studied the genetics of the captured hornets and compared them to those that exist in South Korea, Japan and China, Spichiger said.

Early results indicate that hornets found in the United States were linked to hornets in South Korea, while those in British Columbia were linked to hornets found in Japan, Spichiger said.

But it’s not clear whether the hornets found in North America actually migrated directly from those countries, said Anne LeBrun, a scientist in the US Department of Agriculture. The agency is working to determine the origin of the deadly hornets found here.

Queen hornets tend to come out of winter quarters in the spring and establish nests for midwife hornets. Hornets begin to attack and destroy beneficial bees later in the year, eating the bees for protein as they raise more hornets, Soichiger said.

Whatcom County is located approximately 88 kilometers south of Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Washington state agency will continue to use orange juice and rice wine in the traps this year, while citizens can use orange juice or brown sugar bait, said officials. Residents of Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, Island, Jefferson and Clallam counties in Washington were encouraged to make their own traps starting in July.

Half of the confirmed reports of the species in the state last year and all reports of hornets in British Columbia were from members of the public, officials said.

The first confirmed detection of a giant Asian hornet in Washington was made in December 2019 and the first hornet was trapped last July. Several more were later captured, all in Whatcom County, which is in the northwest corner of the state.

Asian giant hornets, an invasive pest that is not native to the United States, are the world’s largest hornet and a predator of honey bees and other insects. A small group of giant Asian hornets can kill an entire bee hive in a matter of hours. Honey bees pollinate many crops in Washington’s multi-billion dollar agriculture industry.

Asian giant hornets can inflict painful stings on people and spit out venom. Despite their nickname and the hype that has fueled fears, the world’s biggest hornets kill at most a few dozen people a year in Asian countries, and experts say it’s probably a lot less. Meanwhile, the hornets, wasps and bees commonly found in the United States kill an average of 62 people per year, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The real threat from the two-inch-long Asian giant hornets is their devastating attacks on bees, which are already besieged by problems such as mites, disease, pesticides and food loss.

