UK, US, etc. face a decline in credit ratings for CO2 emissions-Research | Rating agency





According to one study, national debt reductions in the UK, the United States, and many countries around the world are expected unless urgently stepping up efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In the first attempt to adjust credit ratings to account for the economic consequences of a climate emergency, a team of academics led by the University of Cambridge said the government could borrow billions of dollars more if action was not taken.

The study used artificial intelligence to simulate the economic impact of climate change on Standard and Poors ratings in 108 countries over the next decade, 30, 50, and by the end of the century.

We found that climate change is likely to have a greater impact on credit ratings than the Covid-19 pandemic. Without measures to slow down the recent greenhouse gas emission trend, 63 countries will be downgraded by 2030 compared to the 48 countries targeted by the rating agency from early 2020.

The national credit rating evaluates a country’s creditworthiness and is an important indicator for investors given the risk of over $66 trillion (48 trillion) in government debt. There are 20 grades or notches starting with the most precious AAA. Bonds rated 10 or lower are considered junk.

Among the major developed economies, the UK has now found a risk of a drop in AA ratings by one level by 2030, and the United States in AA+ by two levels. Germany and Sweden will undergo a three-stage downgrade in the AAA. The researchers said the reason the countries with the highest ratings were hit hardest was because they would fall further.

Further declines will follow over the next decades, they said, as global heating will have an even greater impact on growth and productivity.

Without serious measures to contain emissions, 80 countries will face an average 2.48 notch drop by the end of the century. The UK fell by 3.5 tier, while the largest emerging market countries, China and India, fell by tier 8 and 5 respectively, and then classified as debt.

According to the study, for G7 countries such as UK, US, Germany, Japan, Canada, France, Italy and China, additional interest payments on government bonds due to climate relegation cost between $137 billion and $250 billion in government bonds. This can happen. .

Pati Klusak of Norwich Business School and the lead author of the report said: The 2008 financial crisis showed what happens when credit rating agencies do it wrong. The climate poses a much greater risk and we cannot be wrong again.

Existing climate risk disclosures are generally voluntary, unregulated and disconnected from the latest science. But it doesn’t have to be that way. We show that well-known financial indicators such as country ratings can be adjusted to provide investors with science-based climate risk information.

Regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and ESMA [European Securities Markets Authority] You should ask the rating agency to start reflecting these short-term risks from climate change.

