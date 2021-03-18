AMC theaters to open 98% of their locations in the United States starting Friday, March 19





More than 40 California AMCs, including all of its theaters in Los Angeles and San Diego counties, will reopen on Friday

With additional openings expected in the United States over the next week, AMC predicts that 99% of its U.S. circuit will be open by Friday, March 26.

By Monday, March 22, 52 of the 54 AMC locations in California are expected to be open

As part of the reopening on Friday, our new AMC Porter Ranch 9 theater at Vineyards at Porter Ranch will first open on March 19 and feature guest favorites like Dolby Cinema at AMC and AMCs Signature Recliners.

On Monday March 22, our new AMC DINE-IN Montclair Place 12 theater in Montclair, California will open for the first time and feature AMC DINE-IN Delivery to Seat, IMAX at AMC and Dolby Cinema at AMC

AMC Theaters (NYSE: AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, Europe and the Middle East and the world, announced that as of Friday, March 19, 98% of its US theaters will be open to guests. the unrivaled experience of movies on the big screen. AMC predicts that by Friday March 26, 99% of its US circuit will be open.

More than 40 AMC locations in California will reopen as of Friday, March 19, including all 25 locations in Los Angeles County and all eight locations in San Diego County. Below is a full list of California establishments open on Friday.

As of Monday, March 22, AMC predicts that 52 of its 54 locations in California will be open. The company is preparing to resume operations at its remaining California AMC sites once the appropriate local approvals are in place. AMC will only reopen its theaters once approved by state and local authorities.

Among the upcoming openings in California, there are two brand new theaters in the Los Angeles area that will serve guests for the first time. AMC Porter Ranch 9 at Vineyards at Porter Ranch will have its grand opening on Friday, March 19. Customers can expect the most popular equipment from AMC, including Dolby Cinema at AMC and AMCs Signature Recliners.

On Monday March 22, AMC’s newest DINE-IN restaurant, AMC DINE-IN Montclair Place 12, will open for the first time. In addition to the delicious AMC DINE-IN menu, guests can enjoy IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC and AMC Signature recliners. AMC DINE-IN Montclair Place 12 will open its doors with a limited menu on March 22 and expand its full AMC DINE-IN menu on Friday March 26.

For more information and to obtain schedules and purchase tickets, please visit amctheaters.com or use the AMC mobile app.

Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC, commented:

“It has been exactly one year since we closed all of the AMC sites in the United States. It gives me immense joy to say that by the end of next week, we expect that 99% of our US sites will have reopened. As we have done at all sites across the country, AMC reopens and operates with the utmost dedication to the health and safety of our guests and associates through our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols, which have been developed in consultation with Clorox and with current and former faculty at the prestigious Harvard University School of Public Health. AMC Safe & Clean includes social distancing and automatic blocking of seats in each auditorium, mandatory wearing of a mask and improved air filtration with MERV-13 air filters, as well as many other important aspects of health, disinfection and cleanliness efforts. “

AMC THEATERS IN CALIFORNIA RE-OPENING MARCH 19, 2021: Contra Costa, CountyAMC Brentwood 14Los Angeles, CountyAMC Atlantic Times Square 14AMC Burbank Town Center 6AMC Burbank Town Center 8AMC Broadway 4AMC Covina 17AMC Del Amo 18AMC Fallbrook 7AMC Galleria At South Bay 16AMC Glendora 7CG Galleria At South Bay 16AMC Glendora 7AMC Galleria At South Bay 16AMC Glendora 7AMC Galleria At South Bay 16AMC Glendora 7AMC Galleria At South Bay 16AMC Glendora 12AMC -IN Marina 6AMC Marina Marketplace 6AMC Marina Pacifica 12AMC Montebello 10AMC Norwalk 20AMC Promenade 16AMC Rolling Hills 20AMC Santa Anita 16AMC Santa Monica 7AMC Sunset 5AMC Universal CityWalk 19AMC Porter Ranch 9AMC Anaheim Garden Walk 6AMC DINE-IN Fullerton 20AMC TRustin 14AMC Woodbridge Temecula 10 , CountyAMC Apple Valley 14AMC DINE-IN Montclair Place 12 * (Open Monday, March 22) AMC Ontario Mills 30AMC Victoria GardensSan Diego, CountyAMC Chula Vista 10AMC Fashion Valley 18AMC La Jolla Village 12AMC Mission Valley 20AMC Otay Ranch 12AMC Palm Promenade 14AMC Plaza Bonita 14AMC Poway 10 Ventura, County AMC Thousand Oaks 14

AMC SAFE & CLEAN

As we reopen our doors to moviegoers, the safety of our guests and associates is our top priority. Having already opened more than 500 of our theaters elsewhere in the United States, AMC moviegoers took advantage of our research of nationally recognized third-party experts in cleaning and public health and safety to advise us. A team led by Dr. Joseph Allen, a distinguished faculty member at the prestigious Harvard University School of Public Health, along with our partnership with The Clorox Company, have helped us develop our comprehensive AMC Safe & Clean protocols. They feature social distancing and automatic seat blocking, mandatory mask wear, easy availability of sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer, as well as high-tech solutions like HEPA vacuums and improved air filtration. thanks to MERV 13 filters, as well as many other new security, disinfection and disinfection systems. cleanliness procedures.

The entire AMC Safe & Clean plan is available at amctheatres.com/amc-safe-and-clean.

Seat policies

Improved cleaning procedures

Each auditorium is cleaned between each performance with enhanced disinfection of hard surfaces, including doors, handrails, tilt knobs and trays. There is extra time allotted between show times to allow for a full and thorough cleaning of each auditorium.

Every night, we vacuum the carpeted areas using vacuum cleaners equipped with HEPA filters, which trap 99.97% of airborne particles.

All high-contact areas, including doorknobs, candlesticks, service counters, handrails, escalator rails, benches and restroom accessories, are regularly sanitized and sanitized. Freestyle self-service machines are regularly disinfected and disinfection stations with disinfectant wipes and / or hand sanitizer are immediately available nearby for customers.

Products used for sanitation and disinfection at AMC are approved by the EPA for use against viruses, bacteria and other pathogens, including COVID-19.

Security protocols for associates and guests

FDA approved hand sanitizing stations are positioned throughout the theater for use by associates and guests. A hand sanitizer station is available near areas where customers interact with AMC equipment, including ticketing, reception, food court, and restrooms.

All AMC guests are required to wear masks, except when eating and drinking. Those who refuse to wear a mask will not be admitted or allowed to stay. For customers who wish to purchase a mask upon arrival, they will be available for $ 1 at all locations.

Contactless ticketing

AMC strongly recommends that customers use the world-class AMC online ticketing and mobile app for ticketless entry. Not only does this save box office time, it also minimizes the number of interactions for a guest.

For customers who wish to purchase their tickets at the theater, AMC also offers ATMs, which are regularly cleaned and disinfected.

Food and beverage products, including extended mobile ordering

At locations where food can be sold, menu selections have been temporarily reduced at all AMC locations to ensure more efficient service, minimize the time required to prepare and serve, and reduce wait times.

AMC recognizes that public health situations continue to evolve, and as such, AMC Safe & Clean will continue to evolve as needed as we move forward.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest film exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the Middle East, and the largest in the world with approximately 1,000 theaters and 10,700 screens worldwide. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power reclining seats; provide improved food and drink choices; drive greater customer engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website and mobile apps; offering premium wide-format experiences and showing a wide variety of content, including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming.

