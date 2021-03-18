UK social media influencers warn about ad rule violations | Advertising standards agency





British ad watchers have warned social media influencers that they face nominations and shame after personally seeing posts that revealed that advertising rules were widespread.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) monitored the Instagram accounts of 122 UK-based influencers over the past three weeks in September, evaluating more than 24,000 posts to make sure they are following the rules that a post must be declared when it is posted. . Advertising.

Almost a quarter of the posts were advertisements, but only 35% of them were clearly marked as such.

The ASA is unacceptable for the level of non-compliance with the UK advertising code and has contacted all social influencers and multiple brands to inform them that future violations could be publicly named and shamed by regulators.

Guy Parker, ASA’s chief executive, has no excuse not to clarify when the post’s positive message was paid for by the brand. We have given influencers and brands a fair warning. We are now aiming for follow-up monitoring and are preparing for enforcement action.

The ASA did not specifically name the person who violated the rules, but did an on-site inspection of anyone who had previously been contacted about the violation.

The ASA previously ruled against influencers, including Emily Canham, and received the first criticisms for its post against TikTok. With more than 700,000 followers on TikTok, Canham has profiled in several newspapers and magazines due to his marketing skills and relationship with Busted band member James Bourne. Others who violate the advertising rules include former Love Island contestant Luke Mabbott and fashion and shopping blogger Zo Sugg who wrote the novel Girl Online.

Ad watchers say complaints about social media influencers rose 55 percent last year, from 1,979 in 2019 to 3,144 in 2020. Over 60% of last year’s complaints were posted on Instagram.

Instagram said in October it plans to crack down on social media influencers and celebrities in the UK for violating rules related to ad disclosure, following an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority. In 2019, CMA secured an official appointment to clearly state whether they received money, gifts or loans when posting on Instagram from 16 celebrities, including Alexa Chung and Ellie Goulding.

