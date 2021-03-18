Professional Investor Fund (PIF) May Fill Gap in UK Fund Sector | insight





The choice of fund manager is limited. They must comply with regulatory requirements that erode their returns and can invest in open, approved fund structures that may not be suitable for holding non-current assets. Alternatively, you can use an offshore alternative with the challenges and costs of multiple legal, tax and regulatory regimes.

However, the Ministry of Finance is asking for consultations and is proposing to correct this gap in the market. This could significantly improve the real estate fund sector by introducing the proposed PIF (Professional Investor Fund). PIF is not open and for regulatory purposes, it protects investors as an alternative investment fund in the UK and has the flexibility of an unregulated collective investment plan.

The PIF is expected to be formalized as a deed between the alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) and the depositor, and the PIF investor becomes a party to the PIF deed. AIFM will make decisions on acquisition, management and disposal of assets and risk management for PIF investors, and these decisions will be binding on investors.

Access to the PIF is limited to specialized institutions performing at least 1m. Other investors have only been able to access these instruments through feeder funds that satisfy their professional institutional investor status. The registration is similar to that of the English Restricted Partnership, so you can quickly access the market without prior FCA approval. Income is taxed on the stocks attributable to each investor, and capital gains are taxed on investors selling PIF units, not PIF portfolio level gains.

PIF is a win-win product for government and industry. As a channel of institutional productive capital, supporting jobs outside of London can facilitate government goals for Covid-19 reconstruction, infrastructure revolution, and national-level improvement.

For example, the real estate and its fund sectors contribute a lot by attracting capital, revitalizing town centers, supporting social and affordable housing, and developing infrastructure. It is designed to be free from constraints in terms of eligible asset classes and investment strategies, allowing other sectors to utilize PIF as well.

We have a unique opportunity to bridge the gap in UK fund offerings and improve the outlook for future generations of real estate fund managers. We recommend that you respond to input requests and approve the PIF by the April 20 response date.

Melville Rodrigues is a partner of Melville Rodrigues Consulting and led the AREF PIF proposal.

