Fashion brand set to cover recycling costs under new UK government plan





The UK government started consulting today (March 18) on measures to reduce waste in sectors including fashion, furniture, electrical and electronics. This includes new rates that companies contribute to recycling costs.

The proposed policy change is designed to increase recycling capacity while reducing waste of resources.

The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has launched consultations today on actions that will form part of an extensive waste prevention programme. The program will form part of the resource and waste strategy first announced in 2018. Several major strategic consultations were originally halted in 2020, but were canceled due to Covid-19.

Topics covered in the consultation include eco-design standards for sectors that have been found to have a significant impact on the environment, such as architecture and furniture. Minimum requirements for recycled content; Changes to labeling requirements for sectors that produce products that are difficult to recycle and amendments to Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) requirements.

Defra expects the EPR requirements for sectors such as textiles to change by the end of 2022. Textiles are a particularly focus area given that global production is currently rapidly outpacing the development of repair and recycling systems and infrastructure. According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, only 1% of the fabrics produced in the global fashion sector each year are recycled in a’closed’ way. Defra’s own study found that the amount of fabric purchased in the UK increased by 20% between 2012 and 2016, and consumption and disposal are outpacing improvements in recycling.

So, Defra proposes a requirement to see companies across the value chain, such as manufacturers and retailers, contributing to recycling costs. Ministers previously rejected the Environmental Audit Committee’s recommendation that funds for the recycling system could be raised with a 1p tax per apparel that consumers are required to pay.

Changes to EPR requirements will be based on the success of voluntary agreements such as the Sustainable Apparel Action Plan (SCAP) coordinated by WRAP, the department said. It added that services and research, such as those offered by the UK’s new UKRI-funded network of circular economy hubs, will help companies meet the new requirements.

“We are working hard to end the’garbage’ culture as we build greener,” said Rebecca Pow, Minister of Environment.

“Major retailers and fashion brands have made great strides in reducing their environmental impact, but we have more to do.”

Follow up

Defra’s presentation was welcomed by groups including WRAP and Business in the Community.

However, members of the Environmental Audit Committee recently wrote a letter from Covid-19 to ministers calling for widespread change to help the UK’s economic recovery promote circular economic principles. A recent recommended report on green recovery highlights, among other things, the potential benefits of VAT relief for companies that provide circular economy services such as repairs.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce a series of changes to a series of tax systems next week, so there may be some movements on some of these in the near future.

However, there is growing widespread concern about the speed of implementation related to resource and waste strategies and environmental legislation (the mechanism by which Defra will enshrine the actions identified through legal consultation). The environmental bill was due to be returned to Congress in January after winter break, but it moved on to the next Congressional meeting. The Greens have warned of a delay of about six months.

Sarah george

