Blinken urges China to convince North Korea to denuclearize





The senior SEOUL Americas diplomat on Thursday urged China to use its enormous influence to convince North Korea to abandon its nuclear program, hours after the North said it would ignore US offers to resume negotiations.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke at the end of high-level security talks in Seoul, which included Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean foreign and defense ministers. The so-called two plus two meeting, the first of its kind in five years, took place as President Joe Biden worked to restore the Americas’ alliances in Asia in the face of growing challenges from China and North Korea .

Beijing has an interest, a clear personal interest in helping to continue the denuclearization of (North Korea) because it is a source of instability. It is a source of danger and obviously a threat to us and our partners, Blinken said at a press conference.

He said Beijing has a critical role to play in persuading North Korea to denuclearize because most of the North’s foreign trade goes through China. Blinken stressed that China is obligated by UN Security Council resolutions to fully implement the sanctions imposed on nuclear and missile tests banned in North Korea.

Earlier Thursday, Choe Son Hui, North Korea’s first deputy foreign minister, confirmed Blinkens’ previous announcement that Washington had contacted Pyongyang through multiple channels as of mid-February, but he didn’t received no response.

Choe called the US outreach a ploy to delay time and said North Korea would continue to reject similar offers of talks unless Washington withdraws its hostility. What the United States has heard since the emergence of the new regime is just a crazy theory of the threat from North Korea and baseless rhetoric of complete denuclearization, she said.

Choe suggested that the pressure Washington announced to impose additional sanctions and put pressure on North Korea, coupled with the US-South Korean military exercises this month, are evidence of US hostility.

Asked about Choes’ statement, Blinken said he was in the know, but said he was more interested in the comments and thoughts of American allies and partners as he took a regional tour.

North Korea’s nuclear-weapon-focused US-led diplomacy remained at an impasse for about two years due to disputes over US-imposed sanctions. Experts question whether the United States and its allies should settle for a deal that would freeze North Korea’s nuclear activities in exchange for easing sanctions to prevent the growth of their arsenal.

Earlier this week, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States to refrain from causing a stench, while criticizing the U.S.-South Korean exercises that her government sees as a repeat of invasion.

Some experts say North Korea, which is anxious for sanctions relief, could further increase animosity with missile tests to strengthen its influence in any negotiations with the United States. North Korea’s dying economy is under additional pressure from border closures linked to the pandemic that dramatically reduced its foreign trade and a wave of natural disasters last summer.

After Thursday’s talks, Blinken, Austin and their South Korean counterparts said in a joint statement that North Korean nuclear and ballistic issues were a priority for the alliance and reaffirmed a shared commitment to resolving these issues. Bliken and Austin both said the allies remained committed to the denuclearization of North Korea.

Austin said the United States is fully engaged in the defense of South Korea, using the full range of American capabilities, including our extensive deterrence. He said the allies continue to maintain a strong combined defense posture.

Blinken criticized North Korea’s human rights record for a second day in a row, saying the people of North Korea continue to suffer widespread and systematic abuse from a repressive government.

Blinken and Austin are on the Cabinet-level officials’ first overseas trip since Biden took office in January. They visited Japan before coming to Seoul.

Blinken said Thursday’s talks debated China’s role and that we are aware that Beijing has not always kept its commitments.

And we talked about how Beijing’s aggressive and authoritarian behavior challenges the stability and security prosperity of the Pacific region, he said. Beijing’s actions make it all the more important to forge a common approach among our allies at a time of a decline in democracy and human rights around the world, including in Burma.

Blinken will meet with senior Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska on the way back to Washington, while Austin will travel to New Delhi for talks with Indian officials.

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said Beijing does not expect the Alaskan talks to solve all the problems between China and the United States and that we do not keep too much of hope. Cu added that he hoped the meeting would be a start and that the two sides could begin a process of frank, constructive and realistic dialogue.

