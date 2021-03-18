Blossom Watch returns to commemorate the’Bliss Full’ color of spring in England | spring





Glendurgan’s Valley Gardens on the banks of the River Helford in Cornwall are already bright with spring flowers vibrant pinks, deep purples and the purest whites. It’s an amazing sight after a tough winter, said gardener John Lanyon. It is a touching and happy feeling.

Flowers come early in this protected place in the southwest of England, and over the next few days, weeks, and months, the colorful colors will steadily spread to the east and north.

To celebrate the explosion of light, the National Trust launches a second BlossomWatch campaign to encourage people to launch a new British tradition that mimics Hanami, the Japanese custom of enjoying the fleeting sights and scents of flowers.

Last year’s campaign was a tremendous success, with thousands of people sharing images on social media of flowers they saw during a blockade walk or from a window. Over 4 million people have viewed the image in just over two weeks.

Queens Square in Bath. Photo: Sara Foster

Trust believes more people can participate this spring, and the weather means the explosion of colors can be even more spectacular.

Lanyon said he wasn’t surprised that people reacted so enthusiastically to last year’s campaign. Sudden spring after rain, mud and cold, everything feels full of life again. The air is cool and refreshing. The flowers are charming and refreshing, he said.

A YouGov poll commissioned by conservation charities found that during the recent blockade, nature and outdoor time was a salvation for many. Two-thirds of adults (67%) said they noticed the nature around them and made them happier when they spent time, and 65% said viewing nature from the window helped their mood. Almost half said they are spending more time in nature and want to keep doing that when things are back to normal.

A separate study led by Miles Richardson, Professor of Human Factors and Natural Connectivity at Derby University, suggests that you don’t have to spend time in nature to reap the benefits. Richardson said: Watching and enjoying flowers for a while can have a surprising effect on your well-being. Natural moments can help people recover from the stress and tension of an epidemic.

Morden Park, London. Photo: Hannah Shimko

Simon Toomer, the National Trust’s plant conservation expert, agreed that looking at flowers for a while could help. Flower viewing, he said, is a simple pleasure that can help elevate our souls over the coming months. For those who are lucky, it can be seen on city streets, gardens, parks, all over the countryside, and even outside the window.

This year, the Trust plans to launch a map that tracks the progress of flowers across the country. Toomer said: Hedgerow flowers usually begin their season with small white, bubbly blackthorn flowers that cross the countryside. Magnolia-like tree flowers begin to spread, and delicately colored fruit tree flowers alternate, blooming in plum and damson. On cherries and apples before the finale of the white hawthorn that blooms in May.

The warm weather that many of the parts enjoyed blossomed earlier this month, but Toomer said much more was around the corner. The cooler temperatures tend to clog the flowers, so they are more likely to explode when warmed.

