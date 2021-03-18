North Korea ignores US offer for talks





By Hyung-jin Kim | Associated press

SEOUL, South Korea North Korea said Thursday it would ignore the US offer of talks unless it withdraws its hostile North policy, days after Washington said it contacted Pyongyang through various channels.

The statement by Choe Son Hui, the Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs, came hours before the main diplomats and defense chiefs of the United States and South Korea met in Seoul during their first joint talks in five years to discuss North Korea’s nuclear program.

“We don’t think there is a need to respond again to the US delay trick,” Choe said in a statement released by state media. “We have already stated our position that no (North Korea) -US contact and dialogue of any kind can be possible unless the United States renounces its hostile policy towards (North Korea ). Therefore, we will also ignore such an attempt by the United States in the future. “

US-led diplomacy over North Korea’s nuclear program remains deadlocked for about two years due to disputes over US sanctions against the North. Experts are debating whether the United States and its allies should settle for a deal that freezes North Korea’s nuclear activities in exchange for easing sanctions to prevent its arsenal from continuing to grow.

Earlier this week, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to abandon the rapprochement agreements with South Korea and warned the United States to “refrain from causing a stench,” while criticizing regular US-South Korean military exercises that his government sees as a repeat invasion.

Choe again took issue with this month’s drills, saying the United States “openly began aggression-focused joint military exercises aimed at us.”

Some experts say North Korea, which is anxious for sanctions relief, could further increase animosity with missile tests to strengthen its influence in potential negotiations with the United States. North Korea’s dying economy is suffering further setbacks due to border closures linked to the pandemic that drastically reduced its foreign trade and a wave of natural disasters last summer.

Blinken said during a visit to Tokyo earlier this week that Washington contacted North Korea through multiple channels starting in mid-February, but received no response. He said the Biden administration looked forward to completing its review of the North Korea policy in the coming weeks and was considering both possible “further pressure measures” and “diplomatic channels.”

When Blinken met with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday, he said the United States would work with South Korea, Japan and other allies to achieve the denuclearization of North Korea. . According to the State Department, Blinken and Chung also reaffirmed a joint commitment to tackle the North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile issues which they say are “a priority for the alliance.”

Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are in Seoul for Thursday’s two-plus-two meeting with their South Korean counterparts, the first such contact between the two countries in five years. Before coming to Seoul, they had similar security talks with Japanese officials in Tokyo.

Blinken and Austin’s trip to Asia is the first overseas tour of Cabinet-level officials in the Biden administration since its inauguration in January. Biden is pushing to restore alliances that were frayed under the “America First” approach of his predecessor Donald Trump and strengthen US leadership on the world stage.

South Korea and Japan, which together host a total of around 80,000 US troops, are at the center of the Biden administration’s efforts to bring Asia-Pacific back to the top of the US foreign policy agenda to do so. in the face of a growing power in China.

