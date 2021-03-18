China sets trial dates for Canadians caught in US-China power struggle





Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian envoy to Beijing and former boss of Kovrig, said in a tweet Wednesday that the news of the court hearings was a “worrying” development. “The timing is not accidental: it’s about putting pressure on the US (and Canada).”

The latest details: Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau announced on Wednesday that the Ottawa embassy in Beijing had been informed that Spavor’s hearing was set for Friday and Kovrig’s for Sunday.

The background: The men, who now face espionage charges, were arrested in December 2018 days after Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada on a US extradition warrant. The United States accuses Meng of violating its international sanctions against Iran.

She has denied wrongdoing and is fighting extradition in Canadian courts. Beijing’s arrest angered Beijing, which demanded his release.

Overview: The fate of the “Two Michaels” has become a major foreign policy challenge for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The cases of Spavor, Kovrig and Meng have become hot spots in diplomatic relations between Canada and China, which have plummeted since their arrests.

The arbitrary detention of MM. Kovrig and Spavor is a top priority for the Government of Canada and we continue to work tirelessly to secure their immediate release, “Garneau said Wednesday in a statement.” We believe that these detentions are arbitrary and remain deeply troubled by the lack of transparency surrounding these procedures. “

The Place of the United States: Last month, President Joe Biden walked out of his first official meeting with Trudeau with a pledge to secure the freedom of Kovrig and Spavor, although he offered few details on how he would get there. The promise was also made by the Trump administration.

Human beings don’t barter chips, Biden said following the virtual tour with Trudeau. Were going to work together until we got them back safely.

The stake: Saint-Jacques told POLITICO that there is no fair trial in China. “You are convicted 99.9% of the time,” he said.

We know the minimum sentence will be 10 years and could go up to a life sentence. We must prepare for years of difficult relations and I think it is time for the Canadian government to completely reassess its engagement strategy with China, because so far it has been a strategy of appeasement and it has not did nothing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos