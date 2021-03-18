Man charged with 8 counts of murder in the US state of Georgia | Voice of America





The man accused of killing eight people in a series of shootings at massage parlors in the southeastern state of Georgia is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Ga., With eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. He was arrested after the shooting in the Atlanta area on Tuesday night and is being held at the Cherokee Country Adult Detention Center.

Police said on Wednesday they did not yet have a motive for the shooting in which six of those killed were women of Asian descent; a white man and a white woman were the other two victims; a ninth person remained hospitalized with injuries, police said.

When arrested, Long told politicians the attacks were not racially motivated. Hehad has problems with sex addiction, authorities said.

The crime created a wave of fear within the Asian-American community, which was already reeling from the attacks that have occurred since the coronavirus pandemic began a year ago. The virus originated in China.

Captain Tarik Sheppard, left, commander of the New York Police Department’s Community Affairs Rapid Response Unit, speaks to a resident during a community outreach patrol in New York’s Chinatown neighborhood, on March 17, 2021.

The shootings appear to be at the intersection of gender-based violence, misogyny and xenophobia, said state representative Bee Nguyen, the first Vietnamese American to serve at Georgia House.

Nguyen has often championed women and communities of color in the state, the Associated Press reported.

He apparently has a problem, which he considers sex addiction, and sees these places as something that allows him to go to these places and it is a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate, the captain said. Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriffs to reporters.

Officials said they were unsure whether Long had actually frequented the salons where the shootings took place and that they may have been traveling to Florida to carry out more shootings.

A law enforcement officer told cable news channel CNN that the Longs family recently kicked him out of the house because of his sex addiction. He would have spent hours looking at pornography.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said it was too early to classify the shootings as hate crimes.

President Joe Biden has said he is withholding judgment on the motives behind the shootings until there is more information.

A police officer looks at a body removed from the Gold Spa massage parlor after a shooting March 16, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I am not making any connection at this time on the motive of the murderer. I am awaiting a response from the investigation of the FBI and the Department of Justice,” he said before arranging a bilateral meeting. with the Prime Minister of Ireland. have more to say once the investigation is complete. “

Authorities have identified four victims as Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Yan, 49, from Kennesaw; and Xiaojie Yan, 44, whose address is unknown.

ElciasR. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, of Acworth, was injured.

The names of the other victims have not been released.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement, “A crime against any community is a crime against all of us.

“I commend law enforcement for their swift work in arresting a suspect in the tragic shooting,” she said. “I have stayed in close contact with the White House and the DPA as they work with federal, state and local partners to investigate the suspect, who is responsible for this senseless violence in our city.”

Governor Brian Kemp tweeted: These horrific crimes have no place in Georgia. Kemp also said he and the First Lady of the United States were heartbroken and disgusted by the heinous gunfire that took place last night. He said they will continue to pray for the families and loved ones of the victims.

Vice President Kamala Harris said the shootings touched on a bigger problem, which is the issue of violence in our country and what we need to do to never tolerate it and always speak out. “

Former US President Barack Obama used the event to push for common sense gun safety laws.

The first attack took place at a massage parlor in the town of Acworth, about 50 kilometers north of Atlanta, where authorities said a gunman killed two Asian women, a white woman and a white man , and injured another man.

About an hour later, Atlanta police found three Asian women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at a beauty spa, then another Asian woman shot dead in a spa a short distance away.

Police said surveillance footage showed the suspects’ vehicle at all three locations and they were very confident the same gunman was responsible for all of the attacks.

After a freeway chase, police stopped a vehicle about 240 kilometers south of Atlanta and arrested Long.

The shootings come amid a growing number of attacks on people of Asian descent in the United States.

I want to start by saying something directly to the families of the victims of the Atlanta shooting last night, First Lady Jill Biden said on Wednesday. I am wholeheartedly with you. And I hope all Americans will join me in praying for all of those affected by this senseless tragedy.

The attack was the sixth mass murder this year in the United States and the deadliest since the August 2019 shooting in Dayton, Ohio, which left nine dead, according to adatabas compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

