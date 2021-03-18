Blinken urges China to convince North Korea to denuclearize | national news





U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong ahead of the South Korea-U.S. Foreign and Defense Ministerial meeting at the Department of Foreign Affairs foreigners in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second from left, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, second from right, and South Korean Minister for Defense Suh Wook pose for the media ahead of the South Korea-U.S. Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting at the Foreign Office in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday March 18, 2021.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, bumps elbows with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong after a special measures agreement signing ceremony at the Foreign Office in Seoul, in South Korea, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, speaks as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, listens during a joint press conference with South Korea’s Minister of Affairs Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday March 18, 2021.

Robert Rapson, Charg d’Affaires ad interim at the US Embassy, ​​seated left, and South Korea’s chief negotiator Jeong Eun-bo, seated right, first as secretary of US State Antony Blinken, second from left, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, second from right, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, right, applaud during a special measures agreement signing ceremony at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken adjusts his earpiece during the joint press conference after meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and South Korean Minister of Defense Suh Wook at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday March 18, 2021.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks at the joint press conference after their meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and South Korean Minister Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong speaks at the joint press conference after their meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and South Korean Minister of Defense Suh Wook at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the joint press conference after their meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and South Korean Minister of Defense Suh Wook at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second from left, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, second from right, and South Korean Minister for Defense Suh Wook, right, listens to a reporter’s question during the joint meeting press conference after their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday March 18, 2021.

Protesters hold up a banner during a rally against the visit of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken as police stand guard outside the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, March 18, 2021. North Korea said on Thursday it would ignore. a US offer of talks unless it withdraws its hostile policies, days after Washington reached out to Pyongyang in an attempt to resume nuclear negotiations.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) The Americas’ top diplomat urged China on Thursday to use its formidable influence to convince North Korea to abandon its nuclear program, calling it a source of instability and danger.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke at the end of security talks in Seoul, hours after North Korea said it would ignore the US offer to resume negotiations due to its hostile policies.

The talks, which also involved Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean officials, took place as President Joe Biden worked to restore the Americas’ alliances in Asia in the face of growing challenges from China and the United States. North Korea.

Beijing has an interest, a clear personal interest in helping to continue the denuclearization of (North Korea) because it is a source of instability. It is a source of danger and obviously a threat to us and our partners, Blinken said at a press conference.

He said Beijing has a critical role to play in persuading North Korea to denuclearize because most of the North’s foreign trade goes through China. Blinken stressed that China is obligated by UN Security Council resolutions to fully implement the sanctions imposed on nuclear and missile tests banned in North Korea.

Earlier Thursday, Choe Son Hui, North Korea’s first deputy foreign minister, confirmed Blinkens’ previous announcement that Washington had contacted Pyongyang through multiple channels as of mid-February, but he didn’t received no response.

