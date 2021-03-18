Fear of delayed lock mitigation





Care home residents who received a DNR order without consent

During the pandemic, a general “do not resuscitate” order was imposed on nursing home residents without their consent, and care guards warned that “potentially illegal” practices could be underway. According to a Care Quality Commission investigation, more than 500 residents have received such orders, but the actual number is likely to be much higher, as most health care providers have not responded. Deputy editor Gordon Rayner looks at how nursing homes paid for the Covidas ministers who were dispatched to save the NHS at any cost.

Real lessons to learn from containment

The “official” Covid story is shaping as the 1st anniversary of the containment approaches and an investigation into the epidemic approaches. Yes, bad decisions plague the epidemic and continue to compromise on easing restrictions. However, this doesn’t interrogate the deeper issues of Sherelle Jacobsexamines 5 taboo containment lessons we need to learn.

Also News: Another headline of the day

Can send migrants | British entrants who enter the UK illegally by boat and truck prior to applying for asylum are deported from their home country and may be able to process their claims abroad in accordance with the plans of the Department of the Interior. Political editor Ben Riley-Smith reports that policy principles, if adopted, will significantly deviate from their current settings.

The whole world: don’t spoil mom

The mother bear, with its cubs on its back, interferes with the tiger during mating, then challenges a pair of tigers. The bear unconsciously approached the cat who was mating on the rocky plateau of Rajasthan, India, but they both kicked it out. Take a look at our latestworld photo gallery.

