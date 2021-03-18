The new variant presents a new test of Britain’s defense of Covid.





Two new cases of related coronavirus strains originating in the Philippines have been identified in the UK, which poses a new challenge to the UK’s defense against mutant strains.

This strain, named P.3, was reported by Philippine officials on March 9, and contains a number of strains similar to those discovered after arrival from abroad or evolved through strains off the coast of England.

To date, Britain has succeeded in preventing the spread of related strains like wildfires throughout the population. However, experts believe that the relatively minor spread to date has at least in part that the UK-developed “variant of concern” (first identified by Kent and known as B.1.1.7) has an evolutionary advantage over new arrivals. I think it comes from facts.

Dr Jeffrey Barrett, Director of the Covid-19 Genomics Initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said, “It’s increasingly clear that other strains of concern cannot be as contagious as B.1.1.7 in the UK.

Barrett pointed out that the strong national blockade may have also contributed to the fact that the “flame” of related variants around the world “landed repeatedly this year, but was not out of control”.

Scientists say that on average, the virus that causes Covid-19, Sars-Cov-2, gets about two mutations per month. This is about half the rate of influenza and a quarter of HIV. However, only a few of these random genetic changes are cause for concern.

One such lineage, known as 501.v2, was first discovered in South Africa at the end of last year, and soon appeared in England. Several studies have shown that it is more contagious and fatal than its predecessor, and is more effective in avoiding vaccines. However, over the past six weeks, the number of cases in the UK has risen from 77 to 344.

P.1, which started in Brazil, also sent a chill through the government when six cases were confirmed at the end of February. Concerns about the rapid spread have been exacerbated by research showing that it is about twice as contagious as other strains distributed in Brazil and that it can avoid natural immunity from previous infections.

Three weeks after arriving in the UK, the number of P.1 cases discovered has risen to 12.

Other strains of concern include the latest P.3 from the Philippines and another version of B.1.1.7 found in the UK, a mutation known as E484K in the spike protein the virus uses to penetrate human cells. I got it. .

Some commentators argue that the spread of these variants has been at least partially limited by the government’s rapid containment strategy.

This series of new strains (all of which share an interesting genetic similarity) was considered the ultimate challenge to the government’s £37 billion testing and tracking program facing ongoing criticism for not having a significant impact on the epidemic curve.

Senior officials in testing and tracking identified the first six people infected with the P.1 strain (including a mystery one found in southern London after a week of hunting) as evidence of local and national technology. The team works together to investigate the small pockets of the case.

B.1.1.7 is currently considered the most contagious strain in the UK, causing about 97% of the disease and is 30-100% more lethal than its predecessor.

Professor Sharon Peacock of Cambridge University said it was “a process sweeping the world,” pointing out that it has become very dominant in every country it has reached. It currently accounts for about 40% in the United States and France.

Some have questioned whether B.1.1.7 was sufficient to include B.1.1.7 after it was confirmed in September. However, Peacock claimed it was one of the 332,000 genomes in the UK database when it first appeared, and at that time it was unclear whether the mutation provided an evolutionary advantage.

While it is becoming increasingly clear that B.1.1.7 has an edge over closely related competitors, experts have warned that the balance of power could shift as the vaccination campaign progresses.

This is because some new strains, such as P.1 and 501.v2, show warning signs that they can at least partially evade vaccine-induced immunity, which is not possible in B.1.1.7.

“Thanks to vaccines, the proportion of the immune population is growing very rapidly. “We are [lockdown measures] It is alleviated.”

The UK’s ability to monitor the development of these new strains is the product of world-class technology for genome sequencing, a complex process of reading the entire genetic code of most organisms.

The UK is one of the few countries, including South Africa and Denmark, that has made significant investments in this niche and relatively young sciences before the epidemic hit.

Peacock, who has been working on genome sequencing since March of last year, 2009, asked five colleagues if they were interested in forming a team to monitor the real-time evolution of Sars-Cov-2.

A few weeks later, she convened 16 sequencing laboratories under the Covid-19 Genomics UK (Cog-UK) consortium, and has since received over £32 million in funding from the UK government and the Wellcome Sanger Institute. It does a lot of sequencing work for the government.

The UK can now sequence from about 50,000 genomes a year before the pandemic to about 30,000 genomes a week. Like a giant jigsaw puzzle, the process of breaking down, sequencing and reassembling a virus’s genetic code now takes about 4 days.

Six of the ten strains of concern in the UK contain the same E484K mutation (nicknamed Eric or Eek) that alters the surface of the spike protein. This makes it more difficult for the immune system to recognize and destroy the virus if trained by a vaccine based on the previous form.

Another common change that causes increased viral transmission is B.1.1.7 and the N501Y mutation in the Spike protein found in South Africa, Brazil, and the Philippines.

The scientific community has argued that the “convergence” of these genetic changes suggests that the virus has reached its highest level, ie whether future mutations will make the virus less dangerous, or as the vaccine exerts greater evolutionary pressure, a more insidious adaptation is inevitable. It is divided over whether or not.

“We’ve reached a peak,” Peacock said, “but what we don’t know is whether there’s more in the store.”

