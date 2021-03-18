American coronavirus: United States could be on the cusp of outbreak of infection officials fear, expert warns





“I think we are going to see an increase in the number of infections,” emergency doctor Dr Leana Wen told CNN on Wednesday evening. “I think what’s helping this time around is that the most vulnerable – especially nursing home residents, older people – are now vaccinated. And that way we could avoid a spike in hospitalizations and death.”

But governors cited fewer cases of Covid-19 and more vaccinations while lifting measures to curb the spread of the virus.

All this as cases of disturbing variants – notably the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant – have soared. The variants have the potential to wipe out any progress the United States has made if Americans indulge in the security measures, recently warned Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The B.1.1.7 variant, she said this week, is expected to become the dominant variant in the United States by the end of this month or early April. people and not enough masks – and nationwide, the number of air travel is reaching pandemic-era records. Today, as the country nears 30 million reported infections, cases are increasing by more than 10% in 14 states this week compared to last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University – half of these states registering an increase of more than 20%.

“We are really in a race here,” Dr. Richard Besser, the CDC’s former acting director, told CNN on Wednesday. “We are in a race to vaccinate the population. At the same time, we are fighting the burnout of people with the restrictions that public health has put in place and we are fighting the decision of so many governors to remove the restrictions that keep us all safe. “

“These factors are of real concern,” he added.

What causes local peaks

Michigan cases are growing the fastest, surging more than 50% this week from last, according to data from Johns Hopkins. Delaware, Montana, Alabama and West Virginia also saw large increases.

According to Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director of the Mid-Michigan District Health Department, there is a long list of factors contributing to the increase in Michigan cases.

These include the removal of restrictions, an outbreak in prisons, fatigue from Covid-19, not wearing masks and the B.1.1.7 variant that is fueling the outbreak, Morse told CNN. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer eased restrictions earlier this month, increasing capacity limits at restaurants as well as retail stores, gyms and other facilities.

“My only hope is that we vaccinated very aggressively and worked really well on the different categories of vaccination,” Morse told CNN. “And hopefully that will help keep (the cases) from climbing as quickly as (they) did in the fall.”

In West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice said Wednesday that Covid-19 hospitalizations had “increased slightly” in the state, asking residents to continue their mitigation efforts “for a little while longer.”

“We have 70 people in intensive care, that’s a bit more,” Justice said.

Justice eased restrictions earlier this month, increasing the capacity of bars, restaurants and other businesses to 100% and increasing the limit on social gatherings.

At Wednesday’s press conference, he added that the state has experienced “seven epidemics in our church community” in five counties.

Church gatherings “can really cause a problem, because we’re singing … probably kissing each other,” the governor said. “If you decide to go to church, please keep this bench between you and wear your mask.”

You Asked, We Answered: Your Top Questions About Covid-19 and Vaccines

More testing will help stop spread, CDC says

Even as the number of vaccinations increases, what could play a key role in helping control the pandemic will be more accessible and less expensive coronavirus testing, senior health officials said Wednesday, during a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

“You’re going to see more soon,” said Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Walensky, the CDC director, added: “I believe that once teachers are vaccinated, we can use the tests in schools – serial tests, cadence tests – to identify potential infections, asymptomatic infections, close the clusters and keep our schools open. “

His remarks came the same day the CDC released updated testing guidelines, saying more and better testing should help detect asymptomatic cases and control the spread.

The general guide, Walensky told a White House briefing, describes the available tests used to detect the virus, how to choose a test, the reasons for their use, and the impacts of vaccinations on the tests.

“It’s important to note that so far limited testing capacity has resulted in our use of tests for broad diagnostic purposes, when someone is showing symptoms or has been exposed,” Walensky said. “It is only in some places that we have capitalized on the benefits of how testing can be used as a screening intervention with frequent testing to identify asymptomatic illnesses and prevent clusters before they start. “

Almost 1 in 8 Americans fully immunized

Meanwhile, vaccinations have sped up as officials rush to get as many arm shots as possible.

More than 73.6 million Americans have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to CDC data. And more than 39.9 million people are fully vaccinated – about 12% of the US population. Check your state’s Covid-19 vaccine eligibility requirements here. But the challenges – including vaccine reluctance, misinformation, and inequalities – remain, and it’s not entirely clear when states United will achieve collective immunity – the point at which enough people will be protected against the virus. to suppress the spread.

On Wednesday, Fauci and Walensky pushed back questions about herd immunity, saying a lot depended on how quickly Americans take vaccines.

“Let’s keep pushing to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” Fauci said. “And by doing that, you will see the type of infection, the dynamics of the epidemic, become less and less, so whatever time of day – midsummer, end of summer, start of fall, we’re ‘I’ll be much, much better off than we are now.’

For now, the United States still has a long way to go in overcoming vaccine hesitancy, National Institutes of Health director Dr Francis Collins said.

Vaccination is the country’s best hope for getting past the pandemic, he said, “and yet there’s all this layering, and part of it is politics and some of its conspiracy theories on. social media and some of it is just mistrust of anything the government had. nothing to do with. “

“We still have a long way to go in trying to overcome this,” he told CNN on Wednesday.

Follow Covid-19 vaccinations here

Achieving vaccine equity matters, CDC says

Additionally, in the first two and a half months of vaccine distribution, counties considered to have high social vulnerability had lower vaccine coverage than counties considered to have low social vulnerability, according to a study released by the CDC on Wednesday. .

The agency’s social vulnerability index identifies communities that may need additional support during emergencies based on more than a dozen indicators divided into four categories: socio-economic status , household composition, racial / ethnic minority status and type of housing.

As of March 1, immunization coverage was about 2 percentage points higher in counties with low social vulnerability than in counties with high social vulnerability – and the differences were largely due to socio-economic disparities, especially differences in the share of the population with a high school diploma and income per capita.

Only five states – Arizona, Montana, Alaska, Minnesota, and West Virginia – had higher coverage in counties with high social vulnerability. And best practices in those states included prioritizing racial / ethnic minority groups in early immunization coverage, active monitoring of immunization barriers, directing vaccines to vulnerable communities, providing free transportation to sites. vaccination program and collaboration with community partners, according to the study.

Achieving vaccine equity, the CDC said, is an important goal requiring “preferential access and administration to those who have been most affected” beyond proportional population-based distribution.

Brandon Miller, Deidre McPhillips, Melissa Alonso, Naomi Thomas, Nick Neville, Maggie Fox, Adrienne Broaddus and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

