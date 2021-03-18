450 million Borderlands growth deal in progress





The Borderlands Inclusive Growth Agreement was officially signed today on March 18, 2021, resulting in new investments of up to $422 million in the Borderlands region. Ministers of the British and Scottish governments and representatives of the five committees of the Borderlands Partnership signed the contract at a fictitious event.

This deal covers the largest geographic area of ​​regional growth deals negotiated with the UK and Scottish governments and is the first cross-border deal. Regional partnerships consist of the Carlisle City Council, Cumbria County Council, Dumfries and Galloway Council, Northumberland County Council and Scottish Borders Council.

Projects supported by this deal will reach all regions of the Borderlands region to drive inclusive growth and provide significant and lasting benefits to the million people living in the region.

The deal is focused on improving productivity, increasing the working age population, and providing a more inclusive economy. It aims to create up to 5,500 jobs and provide 1.1 billion GVA to the local economy over 10-15 years.

MP Housing, Community and Local Government Secretary of State Rt Hon Robert Jenrick said:

The Borderlands Growth Deal will realize a new era of regeneration and opportunity as we better recover from the epidemic.

The Ad Gefrin Visitor Experience and Distillery, Carlisle Station Regeneration Project are just two examples of plans that are already benefiting from deals that will create jobs and improve regional connectivity.

We have achieved leveling across the UK by investing in jobs, driving economic growth and strengthening cross-border connections.

Scotland British Government Secretary Iain Stewart MP said:

The benefits of the 265 million UK government invested in the transaction will be felt throughout the Borderlands region and beyond.

Exciting projects such as Dumfries, Dairy Nexus’ Mountain Bike Innovation Center and Dairy Innovation Center will create jobs and prosperity based on local strengths, while improvements in digital and transportation infrastructure will ensure that we recover better from the epidemic.

Throughout Scotland and Borderlands, we have committed over 1.7 billion pieces in urban areas and growing deals.

This deal is presented on four themes: place improvement; Infrastructure activation; Encourage green growth; Innovation, business and technical support. Some of the projects that will be offered through the deal are:

Redevelopment of Carlisle Station and surrounding areas, development of a mountain bike innovation center in the Scottish Borders to assess the benefits and challenges of extending the Edinburgh Tweedbank Borders Railway to Carlisle to serve as a gateway to the region, Dumfries and Galloway’s Chapelcross generate low-carbon energy As a regional clean growth strategy investment site for the region, improving digital and mobile connectivity across the region, as well as investments in tourism and business infrastructure, makes the Borderlands even more vibrant. Nice place to live and visit

Delivery for some projects has already begun after the UK government’s early funding release. These include:

Additional funding for a digital voucher scheme that supports ultra-fast broadband funding for the Borderlands Energy Master Plan development Alnwick Gardens is working to redevelop Carlisle Station, which has invested 3 million in Northumberland’s Ad Gefrin Visitor Experience and Distillery.

Borderlands Growth Deal: Full Deal Document explains the details of the project.

For more information, please visit the partnership website.

