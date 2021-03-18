Troubled US-China relations over new test at Alaska meeting





The United States and China will face a new test in their increasingly troubled relationship when senior officials from the two countries meet in Alaska.

Ties between the world’s two largest economies have been torn for years, and the Biden administration has yet to signal that it is ready or willing to back down on radical positions taken under President Donald Trump. China has also not indicated its readiness to ease the pressure it exerted. Thus, the stage is set for a controversial first face-to-face meeting on Thursday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with China’s two top diplomats, State Councilor Wang Yi and Communist Party of China Foreign Chief Yang Jiechi, in Anchorage, Alaska. Tough talks are planned on trade, human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong, western China in the Xinjiang region, Taiwan, China’s claim in the China Sea southern region and the coronavirus pandemic.

No agreement is expected.

“This is really a one-off meeting,” said a senior administration official. “It is not the resumption of a particular dialogue mechanism or the start of a dialogue process.” The official informed reporters ahead of the meeting on the condition of anonymity.

Blinken will attend the newly-arrived meeting from Japan and South Korea, where he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were promoting the Biden administration’s commitment to its treaty allies in Asia.

Just a day before the meeting, Blinken announced new sanctions against those responsible for China’s crackdown on democracy supporters in Hong Kong. In response, the Chinese have stepped up their rhetoric against US interference in internal affairs.

China, unsurprisingly, has criticized US criticism of the decision to give a pro-Beijing committee the power to appoint more Hong Kong lawmakers, which reduces the proportion of those who are directly elected and ensures that only those who are determined to be truly loyal to Beijing are allowed. stand for election, effectively excluding opposition figures from the political process.

The imposition of sanctions “fully exposes the grim intention of the US side to interfere in China’s internal affairs, disrupt Hong Kong and hamper China’s stability and development,” the spokesperson said on Wednesday. Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian spoke at a daily press briefing.

The White House has set low expectations for the Blinken and Sullivan reunion, which officials say will be a first opportunity to resolve the intense disagreements.

The senior administration official described the talks as a chance for both sides to “take stock” of the relationship. The official said the two sides will not make a joint statement after the meeting and no major announcements are expected to come out of the talks.

The Chinese ambassador to the United States also downplayed expectations for the Alaska meeting in comments to Chinese media on Wednesday, hoping it would pave the way for better communication.

“Naturally, we don’t expect that a round of dialogue will solve all the problems between China and the United States and we don’t have too much hope,” Cui Tiankai said in a transcript of his comments. posted on the Embassy’s website.

“My wish is that this can be a start and that both sides can begin a process of dialogue that is frank, constructive and realistic,” Cui said. “If we can do it, I think this exchange will be successful.”

Blinken, in Japan before traveling to South Korea and Alaska, said the United States “will push back if necessary when China uses coercion or aggression to achieve its ends.”

“The relationship with China is very complex,” he said. “It has contradictory aspects; it has competitive aspects; it has cooperative aspects. But the common denominator in dealing with each of these issues is to make sure that we approach China from a position of strength, and that strength begins with our alliance. , with our solidarity, because it is truly a unique asset that we have and that China does not have. “

The Chinese are not backing down.

At the United Nations on Wednesday, they blasted America’s human rights record, citing what they called America’s failures against COVID-19 that claimed “hundreds of thousands of lives,” as well as racial discrimination, brutality police officer and a “perverse history of genocide.” Jiang Duan, an adviser to the Chinese mission in Geneva, expressed criticism following a review of the United States’ record of rights at the Human Rights Council. UN man.

The administration held a series of talks with allies in the Pacific, including the virtual Biden summit with leaders of Quad Australia, India, Japan and the United States before engaging in talks of high level with China.

Trump was proud to forge what he saw as a strong relationship with Xi Jinping. But the relationship fell apart after the coronavirus pandemic spread from Wuhan province across the world and sparked a health and economic disaster.

In addition to pushing back China’s aggression in the Indo-Pacific and its human rights record, Biden faces other thorny issues in the relationship.

But so far, he has refused to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs imposed by Trump on China or lift bans on Chinese apps.

Biden, however, is seeking China’s cooperation in pressuring North Korea’s Kim Jong Un over his country’s nuclear program.

