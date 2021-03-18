Impact of U.S. Treasury Bonds on the UK Market





Bonds started making headlines at the end of February due to what’s going on in the United States.

Since the U.S. dollar is the world’s reserve currency, the U.S. Treasury market (a bond issued by the U.S. federal government) serves as the world’s’risk-free’ asset.

Because the U.S. federal government controls the U.S. dollar printing press, you can always pay back U.S. Treasury bonds at maturity. In reality, much more dollars are generated by computers than those printed or issued by the Federal Reserve Bank of the United States.

Aside from the willingness to pay (the Congress that keeps raising the debt limit) and the flawed problem of risk as defined in non-substantial nominal terms, U.S. bonds are’no risk’ if they are due because they have no default risk. , There is a reason I used’no risk’ in quotes.)

According to U.S. securities trading organization Sifma, U.S. Treasury bonds are more than $20 trillion, but the real power of U.S. bond markets is that it essentially affects all other securities everywhere.

If U.S. Treasury yields rise, U.S. bond prices fall, making it a more attractive investment.

It works like this: Let’s say you are interested in acquiring a small British company that sells medical devices only to the NHS. Predict future cash flows and profits and discount them back to the present to get a fair price for the company.

The rate at which you will discount this is the UK Treasury yield and a risk premium to account for the difficulty in producing and selling widgets.

All else, the higher the UK Treasury yield, the lower the discount value of future profits, resulting in a lower price for the NHS widget maker.

So UK bond yields affect the prices of small UK companies, but how does the US get involved? Well, international investors can choose between buying British or US government bonds.

Investors can then move their portfolios to sell UK bonds (the price of UK bonds falls, causing UK bond yields to rise) and buy US Treasury bonds (which can lower or slightly reverse the profits of US bond yields).

It’s not entirely one-way. UK returns can also affect US returns, but the US Treasury market is definitely the most influential as it is the largest and most liquid market. And that influence extends to all assets, everywhere.

The US Treasury market rose sharply over the past month. The U.S. 10-Year Bond Yield started at 0.93% for the year, moved from 1.11% at the end of January to 1.55% at the end of February and then fell to 1.44% per month. End.

