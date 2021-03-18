Explainer: Why more migrant children are arriving at the US-Mexico border





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border this year is expected to be the highest in 20 years, one of US President Joe Bidens’ top officials said this week, an increase that includes an increase in number of unaccompanied children. .

FILE PHOTO: Central American children line up with their parents after being dropped off by border patrol at the bus station in Brownsville, Texas, USA March 15, 2021. Photo taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS / Veronica G. Cardenas /

The Biden administration has struggled to accommodate the growing number of children arriving without a parent or legal guardian, which has left them stranded in prison-like border facilities for days. Republicans have criticized Biden for loosening immigration policies, while some Democrats worry about conditions in institutions and why children are being held for so long.

Biden, a Democrat who took office on Jan.20, has pledged to overturn many of the radical border policies of his Republican predecessor, former President Donald Trump. But less than two months after starting his presidency, he faces an emerging humanitarian and political crisis.

WHO ARE THE UNACCOMPANIED CHILDREN ARRIVING AT THE BORDER?

About two-thirds of unaccompanied children captured at the border since October 1, 2020 were from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Mexican children make up most of the rest.

As of Tuesday, around 9,200 unaccompanied children were in the care of a US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) refugee office which operates a government shelter system for children – the highest number since 2019.

Most of the children in detention are adolescents, but hundreds are under the age of 12. The majority of unaccompanied children apprehended since October 1, 2020 have crossed the Texas Rio Grande Valley, according to CBP.

WHY SO MANY CHILDREN COME TO THE BORDER?

Many unaccompanied children come to the United States to reunite with family members or escape violence and poverty in their home countries, immigration experts say.

Central America has recently been hit by hurricanes and declining economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has spurred more migration.

Republicans claim Biden encouraged illegal immigration by overturning Trump’s policies. But border arrests have been increasing steadily since a sharp drop in April 2020, with countries closing their borders due to the pandemic.

Biden told ABC in an interview on Tuesday that it was absurd for more migrants to arrive because he is a nice guy, saying they are coming because their situation is so bad.

Biden officials and migrant advocates, however, acknowledge that the current increase is at least in part due to a recent policy change that now allows unaccompanied children to enter the country.

The Biden administration continues to deport single adults and families who cross illegally, with a few exceptions.

There were similar peaks in 2019 and 2014 under Trump and former President Barack Obama, respectively. Graphic here

ARE CHILDREN REALLY UNACCOMPANIED?

Some children make the potentially dangerous trip to the border alone or with a smuggler, immigration experts say. But in other cases, children travel with older siblings, grandparents or other relatives, and may be separated by CBP after being picked up at the border.

Right now, immigrant advocates fear that parents will go to the border with their children and send them alone to the United States to be allowed entry.

If parents and children entered as a family, they could be deported under Title 42, a Trump-era health order aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A CHILD ARRIVES AT THE BORDER?

Children are expected to be transferred out of CBP custody to shelters managed by HHS within 72 hours.

But when shelter space is limited, children can be stuck in border detention centers for longer periods of time – as is currently the case.

Border crossings were built to house adult males for short periods of time and could pose a COVID-19 health risk to children and staff if overcrowded.

Once in shelters, children can be returned to their parents or other sponsors, or placed in foster care. They can then pursue asylum claims, seek other means to stay in the United States, or potentially be deported – although that probably won’t happen quickly.

The United States removed just 4% of the estimated 290,000 unaccompanied children who entered the country from fiscal 2014 to fiscal 2019, according to data from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

WHAT ARE THE CONDITIONS AT BORDER PATROL FACILITIES?

CBP facilities are not open to the public. But lawyers representing children in a decades-old class action lawsuit visited a facility in Donna, Texas on March 11.

They found the facility filled with around 1,800 children, some as young as 1 year old, said Leecia Welch, one of the attorneys, with terms that suggested it was grossly overloaded.

Several children described sleeping on the floor or on metal benches, she said. Children were only allowed out for a few minutes every few days.

They wanted fresh air and to see the sky, Welch said.

WHAT IS THE UNITED STATES DOING TO MANAGE THE INCREASE?

The Biden administration is creating joint treatment centers to quickly transfer children in HHS custody after they arrive at the border, DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday.

The administration has opened several emergency shelters for children in Texas and plans to use the Dallas Convention Center to house up to 3,000 migrant teens.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) – which typically responds to floods, storms and other major disasters – was deployed on Saturday to help shelter and transport the children at least until early June.

Longer term, Biden is trying to put in place programs that allow Central Americans to claim refugee status in the United States from their home countries and improve conditions in those countries.

As part of that effort, the administration announced the restart of a program that allows some Central American children whose parents are legally living in the United States to apply for refugee resettlement from their countries of origin.

Biden has pledged to push for $ 4 billion in U.S. aid to Central America to help tackle the factors that drive migration, such as poverty and crime.

Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington and Mica Rosenberg in New York; Additional reporting by Mimi Dwyer in McAllen, Texas, and Kristina Cooke in San Francisco; edited by Ross Colvin and Aurora Ellis

