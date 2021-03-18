UK Cuts Subsidies to Electric Vehicle Buyers While Maintaining Support for Gasoline Vehicles | Environment





The British government has cut subsidies for electric car buyers in fear of the auto industry as they try to move away from fossil fuels sharply.

The maximum subsidy for electric vehicles decreased from 3,000 to 2,500, which took effect immediately on Thursday. The government has also lowered the price cap for subsidized cars from 50,000 to 35,000.

The cuts are controversial. Two weeks after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak extended implied subsidies for gasoline and diesel motorists by freezing fuel tariffs.

Electric cars are more expensive than cars with internal combustion engines, but are considered an important part of meeting the UK’s decarburization targets. Other European countries such as Norway, Germany and France assist electric vehicles.

This means that in the same year the UK government hosted the United Nations Climate Conference, it lowered the cost of burning gasoline and diesel while unilaterally increasing the cost of electric vehicles with no CO2 emissions. Police 26.

The government said it wants to help people who can’t afford electric cars, rather than wealthy buyers of premium vehicles. It also said that cutting the subsidy will make the funds last longer and will be used by more people.

Environmental activists tend to feel ambivalent about subsidies, and some argue that money will be spent better elsewhere. Greg Archer, UK director of campaign group Transport and Environment, said the subsidy change was inevitable and reasonable given the rapid growth of ongoing sales, but added that the vehicle taxation system needs to be overhauled.

The Department of Transportation cannot continue to cut subsidies without the Treasury Department at the same time reforming the car tax to ensure that it is attractive for car buyers to switch to battery electric vehicles, Archer said.

Transportation Minister Rachel McClean has said the government wants as many people as possible to switch to electric cars, but has expressed rising costs. She said taxpayers’ money would make a bigger difference in cheaper markets.

Kerry McCarthy, the shadow minister of the Department of Labor’s Green Transportation, said the subsidy cuts were sending all the false signals shortly after the government decided to completely ban gasoline and diesel sales by 2035.

The auto industry, which lobbied for increased government support, criticized the government for reducing support for electric vehicles by 1,000 people in just over a year. In the March 2020 budget, Sunak cut the grant from 3,500 to 3,000 and introduced a 50,000 eligibility cap. When support was introduced in 2011, it was worth up to 4,500 per vehicle.

Mike Hawes, CEO of the lobby group Society of Motors Manufacturers and Traders, said: The decision to cut plug-in car subsidies and van and truck subsidies is wrong at the wrong time.

This sends the wrong message to consumers, especially private customers and the industry that must meet the government’s ambition to become a global leader in the transition to pollution-free mobility, Hawes said.

The business lobby group Confederation of British Industry said it was the wrong time to hinder a green recovery by cutting subsidies.

