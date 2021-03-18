Geospatial Commission Announces Location Data Ethics Project





With support from the UK Research and Innovations Sciencewise program, the Geospatial Commission has launched an open dialogue to better understand the public’s views on the use of location data.

When location data is linked to other data about people and the world we live in, we can gain vital insights and create new services that significantly improve the way we live, work, and travel. These new data applications and opportunities are raising privacy and ethical considerations. It is important that data is used in a way that alleviates concerns and maintains public trust so that you can continue to benefit from the widespread use of location data.

In partnership with public dialogue and data experts Sciencewise, Traverse, and Ada Lovelace Institute, the new project will initiate dialogue with members of the public to gather evidence of public perception of the use of location data. The supervisory group provides expert support and quality assurance from a variety of perspectives. The results will help to provide a UK geospatial strategy.

Secretary of State, Lord True CBE, said:

The rapid development and increasing use of location data and technology provides a great opportunity for the UK to realize significant economic, social and environmental value with the rapid development and increasing use of location data and technology. By developing dialogues to explore public views on location data, the Geospatial Commission plays an important role in helping governments actively maintain public confidence in how location data is accessed and used.

Tom Saunders, Director of Public Engagement in Research and Innovation in the UK, added:

I am very pleased that Sciencewise is supporting the Geospatial Commission in this nationally important project on the ethics of using location data, and I look forward to finding out what the public thinks about the opportunities and issues involved.

This public conversation is part of a working program to encourage and protect the use of location data, which is the first mission of the UK geospatial strategy launched last year. Our goal is to develop guidance on how to create value from sensitive location data while mitigating ethical and privacy risks.

Public conversation information

Open conversation is an approach that engages citizens in decision-making. Dialogue brings together diverse citizens of varying views and values, as well as relevant policy makers and experts, to discuss, reflect, and reach conclusions on complex issues. See the ScienceWise FAQ for more information. Traverse plans to recruit the public for the workshop later this year.

Member of the supervisory group

John Pullinger (Chair) and former British National Statistician

Andy Gregory, Home Office

Data Ethics and Innovation Center Ben Lyons

Charles Kennelly, Esri

Chris Wroe, Telefonica (O2)

David Leslie, Alan Turing Institute

Ellis Parry, Information Commissioner Office

Jagdev Singh Virdee, Independent Consultant

Jeni Tennison, Open Data Lab

Josh Berle, Mastercard

Marcus Grazette, Privitar

Mick Ridley, Global

Phillipa Sharma, Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Professor Shannon Vallor of the University of Edinburgh Edinburgh Institute for the Future (EFI)

Professor Eve Alexandre de Mont Zoey, Imperial College London

Renate Sampson, which one?

British Statistical Office, Simon Whitworth

Sue Bateman, Government Digital Services

Toby Wix, UNICEF

