UK regulators have confirmed that people should continue to get the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca





Today, UK regulators, after rigorous scientific review of all available data, say that the available evidence does not suggest that intravenous blood clots (venous thromboembolism) are caused by the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca. This follows a detailed review of the case reports as well as data from hospital admissions and GP records. This was confirmed by the Government’s independent advisory group, the Committee on Human Medicines, which also reviewed the data available to professional scientists and clinicians.

A further detailed review of five UK reports is underway for a very rare and specific type of cerebral vein (sinus venous thrombosis) that occurs with thrombocytopenia (thrombocytopenia). This has been reported in less than 1 in 1 million people vaccinated in the UK so far, and may occur naturally if a causal relationship with the vaccine has not been established.

MHRA’s advice is that the benefits of a vaccine against COVID-19 continue to outweigh all risks, and you should keep getting it when the public is invited to do so.

Dr. June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive Officer, said:

We constantly monitor safety while using all vaccines to protect the public and ensure that the benefits continue to outweigh the risks.

Our thorough and careful review, along with critical evaluation from leading independent scientists, shows that neither vaccine results in more venous clots than expected in the absence of the vaccine.

There are very few reports of an extremely rare form of blood clots (CSVT) in the cerebral vein that occur with platelet lowering immediately after vaccination. This type of blood clot can occur naturally in people who have not been vaccinated and who have COVID-19.

Of the 11 million vaccinated people, the incidence of these CSVT events is extremely rare and no vaccine link has been established, so the benefits of the vaccine for COVID-19 prevention continue with the risk of hospitalization and death. It outweighs the risk of potential side effects.

So when it’s your turn, you should keep getting jabs.

While we continue to investigate these cases, as a precaution, we will advise anyone who has a headache lasting more than 4 days after vaccination or bruising beyond the vaccination site a few days later to seek treatment.

However, mild flu-like symptoms are one of the most common side effects of all COVID-19 vaccines, including headaches, chills, and fever. It usually appears within a few hours and resolves within a day or two, but not everyone gets it.

We will strongly monitor all the data we have for these extremely infrequent side effects.

Professor Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of the Human Medicines Committee, said:

The Human Medicines Commission’s independent COVID-19 expert working group worked with leading hematologists to rigorously analyze all available evidence regarding reports of blood clots (thromboembolic events) and the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca.

According to our review, the available evidence does not suggest that blood clots are caused by the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca.

We are scrutinizing all reports of intravenous blood clots (venous thromboembolism or VTE) after vaccination. There is no evidence that VTE occurs more frequently in people who have been vaccinated than in people who have not been vaccinated.

However, we will closely monitor reports of cerebral sinus venous thrombosis with platelet lowering to understand if there is any potential association. These types of blood clots rarely occur naturally in people who have not been vaccinated and who have COVID-19 disease. In the UK, 5 possible cases have been reported so far after 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca.

Further work is underway with specialized hematologists to further understand the nature of these cases and whether they have a causal relationship with the vaccine. Given the extremely rare incidence of these events, the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and the latest data suggesting an 80% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths from COVID diseases far outweigh the possible risks of the vaccine in the currently targeted risk groups. . In England.

Note to editors The actions taken in some countries to temporarily stop the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine are based primarily on separate reports of cerebral sinus venous thrombosis, which occur with thrombocytopenia (lower platelets) immediately after vaccination. This type of thrombosis can occur naturally without vaccination, can occur in connection with COVID disease, is extremely rare, and a causal relationship with vaccines has not been established. In Germany, the reporting rate for the following vaccinations is 4 per million vaccines. In the UK, after 11 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 5 cases have been reported so far in which this form of blood clots with low platelets can occur. The pharmaceutical and medical product regulatory body is responsible for regulating all pharmaceuticals and medical devices in the UK. All of our work is backed up by strong, fact-based judgments so that the benefits justify all risks. There are three centers in the pharmaceutical and medical product regulatory body (institution). MHRA, National Institute for Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC) and Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD). The institution is the executive body of the Ministry of Health and Social Services. The Human Medicines Committee’s COVID-19 Vaccine Benefit Risk Experts Working Group consisted of 27 experts outside the MHRA, including virologists, epidemiologists, immunologists, and toxicologists. MHRA encourages anyone to report any suspicions or concerns beyond the minor side effects known on the coronavirus yellow card site. Reporters need not be convinced of the link between the vaccine and suspected side effects, but it is still advisable to do so. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine side effects, see the MHRA Weekly Report.

