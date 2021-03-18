NKorea’s anger at the United States may in fact be an opening





SEOUL, South Korea (AP) After giving the Biden administration the silent treatment for two months, North Korea this week assembled two powerful women to warn Washington against combined military exercises with South Korea and the diplomatic consequences of its hostile policy in Pyongyang.

Frustration and belligerence, however, can actually be an opening.

North Korea’s first comments to the new U.S. government, though filled with angry rhetoric, can be seen as the start of a diplomatic back-and-forth as the North leans to return to stalled talks aimed at to leverage its nuclear weapons for advantages.

The timing of the North Korean statements was carefully chosen, with the comments making headlines and headlines as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Asia for talks with US officials. US allies Tokyo and Seoul on the North Korean threat and regional challenges.

Whether negotiations take place will depend on the review of the Biden administration’s policy on North Korea, which is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

___

WHAT NORTH KOREA IS SAYING

Kim Jong Uns’ powerful sister on Tuesday chided the latest US-South Korean military exercises, which were due to end a nine-day run on Thursday.

Describing the exercises as a rehearsal of invasion, Kim Yo Jong warned Washington to refrain from causing a stench if he is to sleep in peace for the next four years.

North Korea’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Sun Hui said in a statement Thursday that the North will continue to ignore US offers for talks unless it abandons what the North describes as policies. hostile.

Choe was responding to Blinkens comments this week that Washington contacted the North via multiple channels from mid-February, but received no response.

What the United States has heard since the emergence of the new regime is just a crazy theory of the threat from North Korea and baseless rhetoric about complete denuclearization, Choe said, calling the US offers talks to delay time.

___

WHAT PYONGYANG WANTS

Choes’ statement could be an attempt by the North to create an environment to resume nuclear negotiations from a position of strength, according to Shin Beomchul, an analyst at the Seoul-based Korea Research Institute for National Strategy .

Negotiations between Washington and Seoul have stalled for more than two years since the collapse of nuclear summits between Kim Jong Un and former US President Donald Trump in 2019. The two sides disagreed over the details of a plan exchange of sanctions relief against disarmament. Pyongyang has repeatedly asserted that it will not engage in meaningful talks as Washington persists with sanctions and pressure.

It is clear that the North is trying to strengthen its bargaining power, Shin said.

But North Korea could also be bracing for tougher words for the Biden administration over Blinkens’ repeated condemnation in Seoul of the North’s human rights record, something Trump largely ignored during the lawsuit. of media-friendly summits with Kim. This could complicate future negotiations

The North is extremely sensitive to external criticism of its abysmal human rights conditions, which it sees as an attack on its leaders, and Choes’ declaration appears to have been drafted before the North could decide on a response to the threats. remarks by Blinkens.

There will likely be serious opposition from the North over Blinkens’ human rights comments, said Park Won Gon, professor of North Korea studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

___

DISCUSSIONS AND PRESSURE

Most pundits agree that the North will eventually attempt to resume negotiations in an attempt to get help, but they disagree on when and what it would take for negotiations to resume.

Kim has recently been reluctant to advance a nuclear arsenal he sees as his best guarantee of survival. He also urged his people to be resilient in the fight for economic self-sufficiency while launching a new multi-year plan to save their crumbling economy.

Kims ‘focus on his domestic economic dynamics could mean the North remains on the sidelines of the talks for another year and only returns after it becomes clear that Kims’ new policies are failing, Shin said.

If North Korea is really in desperate need of a quick resumption of talks, it would test firing an intercontinental ballistic missile around April 15, the birthday of Kims State’s founding grandfather, Kim. Il Sung, to put pressure on Washington, Shin said.

But he said it was more likely that the North will avoid provoking the Biden administration and inviting more pressure, as Kims’ priority is to quietly cement his country as a nuclear power, which is also a key objective of its national economic dynamics.

The North could still try to conduct short-range test launches that threaten South Korea, but not the American homeland. But, Shin said, they will keep any dramatic action on hold at least until the Biden administration’s North Korean policy review is released.

Kim must navigate the delicate relationship with Washington as his country faces sanctions, pandemic border closures and crop-destroying natural disasters that could push the North towards greater economic instability.

Regardless of what the North moves on, its recent messages indicate it will not resume talks unless the United States offers at least some level of sanctions relief. However, this is unlikely to happen without a significant reduction in Kims’ nuclear capabilities.

