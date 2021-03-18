Unemployment claims in the United States rise to 770,000 with layoffs still high





WASHINGTON (AP) The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits jumped to 770,000 last week, a sign that layoffs remain high even as much of the US economy is steadily recovering from the coronavirus recession.

The Labor Ministry’s Thursday report showed jobless claims had risen from 725,000 the previous week. The numbers have fallen sharply from the depths of the recession last spring, but still show employers in some industries continue to lay off workers. Before the pandemic struck, claims for unemployment assistance had never exceeded 700,000 in a week.

The four-week claims average, which flattens out weekly variations, fell to 746,000, the lowest since late November.

A total of 4.1 million people continue to receive traditional state unemployment benefits, down 18,000 from the previous week. Including separate federal programs to help workers displaced by the health crisis, 18.2 million Americans were receiving some form of unemployment assistance the week of February 27, down 1.9 million from the week previous.

The continued layoffs are occurring even as the labor market as a whole has shown solid improvement. Last month, U.S. employers added 379,000 robust jobs, the most since October and a sign the economy is strengthening as consumers spend more and states and cities relax trade restrictions.

No factor fully explains the still high level of weekly requests for public unemployment assistance. The numbers have been clouded by backlogs and evidence of state-level fraud. In addition, the expansion of additional federal unemployment benefits has likely prompted more unemployed Americans to seek help.

In addition, harsh winter conditions in recent months have increased unemployment claims in Texas. And California has reported an increase in applications due to layoffs at bars, restaurants, retailers and other service companies, all of which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Yet with the acceleration of vaccinations, hope is growing that Americans will increasingly travel, shop, eat out and spend freely after a year of contention induced by the virus.

President Joe Bidens’ $ 1.9 trillion relief package is also expected to help accelerate growth, particularly with most adults receiving $ 1,400 stimulus checks this week, which should fuel more spending. An extension of weekly unemployment benefits of $ 300 in early September will also provide support, along with money for vaccines and treatments, the reopening of schools, state and local governments and struggling industries ranging from airlines to concert halls.

Tensions in the labor market are persistent, but we expect deposits (for unemployment assistance) to start declining as restrictions are lifted and more normal operations resume, said Rubeela Farooqi, Chief US Economist at High Frequency Economics, in a research note. As businesses regain their capacity, employment and income prospects will improve and, combined with tax support, provide a powerful boost to the economy.

At the same time, the country is still short of around 9.5 million jobs compared to the number of jobs it had in February 2020. And Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested on Wednesday after the last policy meeting of the federal government as the overall economic outlook remained murky.

The state of the economy two or three years from now is very uncertain, Powell said at a press conference after the Fed announced it plans to keep its key interest rate near zero until 2023, despite strong economic gains and concerns about rising inflationary pressures.

According to most barometers, business activity in the vast economic and hard-hit services sector is still far from normal. Data company Womply said, for example, that at the start of last week 63% of cinemas, galleries and other entertainment venues were closed. The same was true for 39% of bars, 32% of gymnasiums and other sports and recreation businesses and 30% of restaurants.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

