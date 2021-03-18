Goodbye to copper as 70% of UK buildings with fiber options





5 hours | Alan Bucket Gray

Fiber optic operators in the UK welcomed today’s statement on the plans for a fixed wholesale market from telecommunications regulator Ofcom.

This policy will mean that more than two-thirds of UK real estate will be able to opt for fiber optic networks, Ofcom said.

This seems to be fundamentally different from Italy’s strategy of moving to a single textile wholesaler, for example.

Ofcom said it will not introduce price controls for Fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) until the expiration of the new policy, which will take effect in April 2021 and will last for five years.

It will also encourage Openreach, BT’s last mile subsidiary, to scrap the copper network. Although vague about its exact target, Openreach said it plans to deploy FTTPs in 20 million buildings in the mid-to-late 2020s.

Virgin Media, a Liberty Global division in the process of merging with Telefónica’s O2 mobile business in the UK, also welcomed the decision.

Virgin Media CEO Lutz Schüler said: “This is a remarkable sign of Ofcom’s support and long-term clarity for those who are rolling up their sleeves to build the country’s next-generation digital infrastructure.”

According to Ofcom, Virgin Media plans to expand its range of broadband networks (primarily hybrid fiber coaxial cables) from 14.9 million homes today to 17 million homes by 2026.

CityFibre, the third competitor in the UK market, said it will expand its FTTP network from 400,000 today to 8 million by 2026.

CEO Greg Mesch said, “CityFibre, the largest independent full-fiber platform in the United States, is already working to deliver networks to a third of the UK market.

“With Ofcom setting a comprehensive framework for at least the next five years, we can go further and faster, and provide a complete fiber optic network that will support the UK’s economy and society for generations to come.”

A Community Fiber spokesperson did not respond to Capacity’s request for comment, stating that no statement required approval. Community Fiber, led by Chairman Olaf Swantee, is building a Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) infrastructure in London with funding from private equity investor Warburg Pincus.

Virgin Media said it was the biggest competitor to Openreach, a wholesale-only company that provides copper and fiber connectivity to all UK retail carriers including Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone.

It expanded its historic cable TV space through a plan called Project Lightning, which added 2.5 million additional homes and has an ambition to build 7-10 million more homes. The total area is about 80% of the UK. .

The company also said it is upgrading its existing network to provide higher speeds. Today, more than 7 million households can receive speeds of 1.1 Gbps, and the entire network will be faster by the end of 2021, the company told Capacity this morning.

“This makes Virgin Media the UK’s largest gigabit broadband provider today and will contribute to nearly two-thirds of the government’s broadband ambitions by the end of 2021.”

Clive Selley, CEO of Openreach, said: “We have now passed nearly 4.5 million buildings and are building faster with lower cost and higher quality than anyone in the UK. Today’s regulations can increase up to 3 million buildings per year providing the next-generation connectivity essential to homes and businesses across the UK. “

His boss, BT Group CEO Philip Jansen, commented on Ofcom’s decision: “This is good news for all textile suppliers in the UK. For us, it burns like anger and is the green light we have been waiting for to build. Full fiber broadband will be the foundation for a strong BT for decades to come and will be an opportunity for the UK as we better recover from this epidemic. Connecting countries has been more important than ever.”

Ofcom said it would like to see the copper network shut down as part of its wholesale market review this morning.

“Because we are deploying new fiber optics to replace old copper wires, Openreach should not have the unnecessary cost of running two parallel networks. “So, when Openreach rolls out full fiber in a specific area, we will gradually remove the regulation of copper products over the years.”

Melanie Dawes (pictured), Ofcom’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Millions of households are still using copper wire that was first installed 100 years ago. Now is the time to strengthen the spread of better broadband across the UK. We are playing our part. It is to establish the appropriate conditions for enterprises to invest in the country’s entire textile future. This is a once-in-a-century chance to make the UK the world’s leading digital economy.”

BT said it believes this document is largely in line with expectations. “Overall, BT can make a fair return on an FTTP investment of around £12 billion. As a result, BT is confirming plans today to deploy FTTPs in 20 million buildings by the mid-to-end 2020s.”

Ofcom said its approach “will lead to real estate in about 70% of the UK to choose the network from competitive commercial launches.” According to the Bureau of Statistics, there are 27.8 million households in the UK, but the match between households and buildings (including commercial establishments) is not accurate.

Ofcom said Openreach has “committed to deploying full fiber optics in more than 3.2 million properties (10%) in more rural areas.”

“The government plans to cover the remaining 20% ​​through public funding to ensure no one is left behind,” he added.

The Ofcom report does not take into account the impact of low-orbit (LEO) satellites on the rural broadband market. SpaceX’s Starlink already sells its own installation service in the UK, and Airtel in India and OneWeb, owned by the UK government, have told Capacity that they plan to start commercial service in the UK in October 2021.

