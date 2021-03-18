The year of Man City or PSG? Madrid reaching its peak? American stars and cult heroes!





The Champions League reached the quarter-final stage after a round of 16 which saw, among others, PSG oust Barcelona and Porto knock out Juventus, while Bayern Munich and Manchester City came through. There’s a lot to discuss, so we asked Gab Marcotti, Julien Laurens, and James Olley for some big questions.

Which team is most likely to finally win the Champions League this season: Man City or PSG?

Marcotti: Manchester City. PSG have a fight in their hands in Ligue 1 right now. There’s a reason they changed managers mid-season (as much as I love Thomas Tuchel). City can sit back, spin, experiment and keep everyone cool by the end of the season. It is a huge luxury. And, from top to bottom, it’s a better side. (If you don’t believe me give me your combined XI and if you convince me there should be more than three PSG guys in there I’ll buy you a steak).

Laurens: At the moment, there is not even a debate. City are ahead of PSG in just about every department. They fly with 24 wins in their last 25 matches in all competitions as PSG stutters at home in Ligue 1 with two losses in their last two matches. Collectively, City are a machine with a lot of movement, intensity, pressure and flexibility in where and how certain key players play (Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne). Parisians have none of this at the moment. Since joining the club in January, manager Mauricio Pochettino has yet to be able to implement all of this. But in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG have two very special players who can win any game. So…

Olley: City are the most complete squad and will have the luxury of a domestic rotation given their dominance in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola has tended to complicate City’s approach too much, but he has masterfully restored their preeminence in England, mainly through a more robust defense, which bodes well for Europe. They haven’t even conceded a Champions League goal for over 700 minutes. Manchester United’s counter-attacking victory at the Etihad earlier this month proves they are still vulnerable to a well-executed punch, but perhaps the biggest doubt is psychological after three successive quarter-final outings.

Mauricio Pochettino, left, or Pep Guardiola, right, will they celebrate UCL glory this season? IAN KINGTON / AFP / Getty Images Among the Americans at UCL this season, who impressed you the most?

Marcotti: I know there are eight and people have made it a big deal, but two stand out for me; Weston McKennie of Juventus and Gio Reyna of Dortmund. I would probably lean towards McKennie, even though he only started four games (Reyna started six) for that goal at Camp Nou, which was special. However, I think Reyna has the brightest future. This statistic looks impressive, but ten years ago in minutes of play the US players had more playing time. Ethan Horvath started a game, Konrad de la Fuente none, Christian Pulisic two, Sergino Dest six (but Barca lost three), Tyler Adams two, Chris Richards one. They’re all young, they’re all in big clubs and that’s really important for their development, but let’s relax and let them grow.

Laurens: McKennie is the outstanding candidate because he has had the biggest impact in the Champions League this season and also appears to be the most mature. But I like what I saw of Dest in the second leg against PSG. There is no doubt that Barcelona’s 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 formations suit him well, much better than any other tactical system previously used, and in Paris he was exceptional on the right side, especially at the future. I think he’s improving and learning from the tough times he went through earlier in the season, like in the first leg against PSG.

Olley: The only one I’ve seen live with regularity this season is Pulisic, but it’s hard to defend him given the bad season he’s been having at Chelsea. From afar, McKennie looks at the most exciting prospect. COVID-19 is obviously a factor, but it’s a sign of his importance to Juventus that he was pulled from the last USMNT squad to give him a well-deserved break.

Are Real Madrid reaching their peak at the right time or are they lucky to have come this far?

Olley: It’s too early to suggest they peak, but Los Blancos are at least starting to pull themselves together. The older statesmen are standing out with Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos among those who sparked a return to form that created a nine-game unbeaten streak. More evidence is needed than a two-legged victory over Atalanta, given how they worked for almost 70 minutes against 10 men in the first leg before scoring. Their pedigree is undeniable, but the more progressive teams that remain in the draw look more attractive, especially if Eden Hazard’s latest injury is as bad as feared.

Marcotti: Real Madrid haven’t reached their peak. They could peak later now that Ramos and Hazard are back, but they’ve been kept afloat by five exceptional people: Casemiro, Modric, Toni Kroos, Thibaut Courtois and Benzema. It is not a peak; it is to win by smoke, inertia and individuals. They might still reach their peak and, if they do, be careful. But they are far from where they could be.

Laurens: Peak is too strong a word here. Zinedine Zidane’s latest tactical innovation (3-5-2 roster) helped his side against Atalanta, but collectively what Madrid are producing isn’t great. They always concede chances and rely heavily on goalkeeper Courtois, who is having a superb season. Offensively, the dependence on Benzema’s talent and goals is enormous; he carried the team for much of the season. If you add the performances of Modric and Casemiro, you have four individuals who make up for the lack of collective strength in the team. Madrid could easily have been eliminated in the group stage but being underdogs will be good for them.

As a tribute to Pepe’s heroes against Juventus, name your ultimate UCL cult hero!

Marcotti: Jerzy Dudek. Who can forget AC Milan’s goalkeeper Andriy Shevchenko’s double save in Istanbul in 2005, and his heroic save in the shootout as Liverpool won the trophy? Or the fact that he was benched for a while this season and replaced by Pepe Reina the following year? And still a job at Real Madrid at the end of his career? Dudek is immortal, frankly.

Laurens: Frank Rijkaard. He was the most undervalued and underrated of Milan’s three Dutchmen (alongside Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit), but he was phenomenal. Winning the European Cup twice with the Italians was great, especially his goal against Benfica in the 1990 final, but lifting the trophy again as a father figure with the Ajax Wonderkids in 1995 was even more so. remarkable. And then Rijkaard joined a very exclusive group that won the biggest club competition both as a player and as a manager when he led his Barcelona side to success in 2006.

Olley: Mario Mandzukic. Looks like he’s been 34 for about 10 years, but that’s a compliment. Tough as nails but capable of scoring mind-blowing goals, Mandzukic scored in two Champions League finals with Bayern Munich and later Juventus. That last goal came in 2017, a nice kick that earned him the UEFA Goal of the Season. 34 years old.

