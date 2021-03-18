FS Speech: 10th British-Caribbean Forum, March 18, 2021





About the UK-Caribbean link

Sir, Minister, Ladies and Gentlemen, I am glad to be with you today and convene this important meeting.

The link between England and the Caribbean could hardly be strong. With over 1 million people from the Caribbean in the UK and over 200,000 British people living in the Caribbean, we are more than friends and family.

From Mary Seacole to John Barnes, Baroness Benjamin to numerous NHS employees, the People of Caribbean are making invaluable contributions to every aspect of life in England.

They built their own lives and built their homes in England, making England a stronger, more vibrant and more successful country.

This is why we act urgently to correct the mistakes that led to the Windrush scandal.

Of course, there are also many examples of British Caribbean people who have done a great job in the Caribbean itself. I’m thinking of people like Arthur Wint who served at RAF. At the Olympics, he won his first medal in Jamaica, trained at St Thomass Hospital in London, and took his medical qualifications back to Jamaica. He was re-assigned to London as a Jamaican High Commissioner.

Or, entrepreneurs like Ashley Parasram, who founded the Trinidad and Tobago Fine Cocoa Company and is working to promote the global trade of Caribbean chocolate.

There are many touching stories that show the strengths of this relationship.

We want to continue building links between our countries.

The fact that we have opened four new diplomatic positions in the Caribbean in Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the past 18 months highlights our commitment to the region.

There are many areas where you want to do more work together. So today I want to highlight three things.

Coronavirus Infectious Disease-19: Corona 19

First, defeating Covid-19 is certainly the most pressing and critical area we face.

The UK is proud to be one of the biggest supporters of the COVAX initiative, and has committed 585 million globally to help provide vaccines in developing countries.

This support will help deliver more than 1 million safe and effective vaccines to six Caribbean countries by the end of this summer for more than 500,000 frontline employees and vulnerable people. COVAX will deliver a total of 2.1 million flights to the region in the first half of 2021.

Of course, we are also distributing the vaccine to British citizens in foreign territories. We have decided to continue playing our full role in the fight against viruses.

Economic recovery

The second part I want to tackle is the damage Covid-19 has done to the economy and our commitment to better rebuild.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the UK have first-hand experience the Caribbean hospitality and tourism industry. However, Covid has hit the field.

The IMF estimates that the Caribbean economy, which relies on tourism, will decline by almost 10% last year.

The UK economy was also hit hard and had to make tough decisions, including temporarily cutting aid spending.

However, we are confident that we will continue to play a key role in the region, including a recent donation to 21 million Caribbean Development Bank Special Development Funds.

We also continue to support regional development through work on climate and disaster resilience, economic recovery, governance and security, as well as through the flagship UK Caribbean Infrastructure Fund. The fund supports 14 major infrastructure projects, including climate resilient investments in roads, ports, water supply and agriculture.

Together, we want to go on the path of economic recovery.

Now we have left the EU and the economic partnership agreement between the UK and the CARIFORUM countries has come into force.

This allows us to trade openly and equally for the benefit of everyone.

The contract gives us the opportunity to trade 3.1 billion worth of goods and services, tax-free, quota-free access to CARIFORUM products, and leverage our shared competitive advantage in the service economy.

Trade envoys Darren Henry MP and Baroness Hooper are working to help businesses take advantage of the new contracts. And they will talk about all of this later in the forum.

The international community rightly recognizes that Small Island Developing States is a special case for sustainable development and continues to do so.

We continue to advocate internationally for matters of greatest concern to SIDS, including access to financial and development assistance.

And we’ve launched a new SIDS hub to help tackle the unique challenges faced by small island nations, including technical and capacity-building assistance to help tackle climate change and its impact on the region.

weather change

Climate change is the third area I want to talk about today, and this is based directly on my previous point. To stop the tragic climate change, we need to pursue a green economy recovery.

We recognize the pressing threat of climate change to the Caribbean.

The year 2020 is the most active hurricane season ever recorded, with 30 storms hitting devastating damage across the region. As you all know, the economic costs of climate change are enormous.

To take one example, Dominica lost more than 200% of its GDP as a result of a single hurricane in 2017. Therefore, we must act and act decisively.

As president and organizer of this year’s UN Conference on Climate Change, we are working to achieve ambitious phased change.

We will ensure that Caribbean countries have a strong platform at the conference, and prior to that, we will focus on the issues that concern you most, including adaptation, resilience, and expanding climate finances.

We all have a role to play, but of course the biggest responsibility rests with the big emitters. We need to act urgently and on a large scale to reduce emissions as the UK is already doing. We will continue to advocate this as President of COP26 this year.

Next steps and federal

There are so many things we can do together.

We will do all of this in the quarterly meetings between the Director of the Caribbean Mission in London and the Minister of the Caribbean, the Joint Ministerial Council with Overseas Territories, and the meeting of the heads of the federal government that will be held for many of us. In Rwanda this summer.

CHOGM will be a major staging post on the road to COP26, and will join our joint efforts to build a better environment after the pandemic.

Of course, not everyone who attends this meeting is in the Commonwealth, but I think they are playing an important role in the area, so let me just a word on this.

With strong dedication and leadership, Commonwealth can make a big difference for all areas I’ve mentioned today, especially the climate.

I am proud to lead a federal statement reaffirming the unanimous rejection of racism and racial discrimination that was adopted by all 54 member states unanimously at a meeting of the Federal Foreign Ministers, which I chaired last October.

And it was important to see the Commonwealth leader who made a strong statement last summer to combat Covid-19.

But we have to raise our ambitions. We’d love to see Commonwealth offering so much more in the Caribbean and beyond.

Britain, for example, is striving to become a force for good in the region.

conclusion

So we look forward to hearing your feedback on today’s discussion and progress made on this forum.

There is no doubt that last year was really hard for all of us. And for some time it will be difficult. But we are optimistic.

We are fighting the virus with vaccines. We are working on building blocks for better and greener recovery. And we are strengthening cooperation so that we can seize challenges and opportunities together.

Thank you.

