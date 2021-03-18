WATCH LIVE: Biden to highlight vaccines as US moves closer to shooting goal





Tens of millions of doses of AstraZeneca have been stored in the United States under emergency use authorization. WHO has already approved the use.

WASHINGTON Editor’s note: President Biden is expected to provide an update on the country’s immunization efforts in a speech scheduled for Thursday at 3:15 p.m. EST.

The United States plans to send 4 million combined doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada during its first vaccine export, the White House said Thursday.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was finalizing its efforts to distribute 2.5 million doses in Mexico and 1.5 million in Canada as a loan. Details are still being worked out.

Our first priority remains vaccinating the American population, Psaki said during the daily briefing. But she added that ensuring our neighbors can contain the virus is a mission critical step, is essential to ending the pandemic.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has not been authorized in the United States but has been authorized by the World Health Organization. Tens of millions of doses were stored in the United States if they were given an emergency use authorization, which sparked an international outcry that life-saving doses were being withheld when they could be used elsewhere.

Psaki said several countries had requested access to U.S. vaccines, but had nothing to add to further distributions.

Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said via Twitter that Mexico was receiving the vaccine following the conversation between President Joe Biden and President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador earlier this month. Good news! he wrote.

God bless America, they are coming to our rescue, said Ontario Premier Doug Ford, head of Canada’s most populous province. He thanked Biden for his willingness to share the vaccines.

And once I get them, I’ll call you a champion, but I have to get the delivery first, so thank you. I appreciate it. We waited. That’s what real neighbors do. They help each other in times of crisis, he said. We’ll take any vaccines you can give us, so that’s great news.

The Biden administration said that once U.S. citizens are vaccinated, the next step is to make sure Canada and Mexico are able to handle the pandemic so the borders can reopen.

Although Canada’s economy is closely interconnected with the United States, Washington has not allowed any of the hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine made in America to be exported so far, and Canada has had to turn its back. to Europe and Asia.

Difficulties in the vaccine supply chain have forced Canada to extend the time between the first and second vaccine to four months so that everyone can be protected faster with the primary dose. The hope is to get at least one injection for all adults by the end of June.

Canadian regulators have approved the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but their acquisition has proven difficult.

Canada ranks 20th for the number of doses administered, with approximately 8% of the adult population having received at least one vaccine. This compares to around 38% in the UK and 22% in the US

Mexico has fully immunized over 600,000 people and over 4 million have received a single dose. The total population of Mexico is 126 million.

AstraZeneca is among the vaccines that have received emergency approval in Mexico, and Mexico already has 870,000 doses of this vaccine. It also contains Pfizer, SinoVac and Sputnik V for a total of over 8 million doses. One million doses of SinoVac arrived from Hong Kong on Thursday.

US storage of the AstraZeneca vaccine has also been controversial with other allies. The European Union, made up of 27 countries, had struggled to approach Biden about sharing vaccine supplies so the disease could be stopped overseas, which would not only help save lives but also improve global economic growth.

Biden is set to highlight his administration’s efforts to significantly expand the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, with the nation close to meeting its goal of injecting 100 million doses in its first 100 days in the power on the 58th day of his presidency.

From his early days in office, Biden set clear and achievable indicators of success, whether it be vaccinations or school reopens, as part of a deliberate strategy of under-promise and then over-release. Aides believes that exceeding his targets breeds confidence in the government after the previous administration’s fanciful rhetoric about the virus, while creating regular opportunities to proclaim success.

The 100 million dose target was met with some skepticism when it was first announced on December 8, days before the United States even had an approved vaccine for COVID-19, not to mention the three that have now received emergency use authorization. Still, he was generally seen within reach, albeit optimistic.

By the time Biden was inaugurated on January 20, the United States had already administered 20 million shots at a rate of about 1 million doses per day, prompting complaints at the time that Biden’s goal was not was not ambitious enough. Biden quickly revised it up to 150 million doses in his first 100 days.

Today, the United States averages about 2.2 million doses per day and the pace of vaccination is expected to increase significantly later this month in conjunction with an expected increase in vaccine supply.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an additional 93 million doses have been reported to the agency since Bidens’ inauguration, but those reports are behind the actual date of administration. Vaccination trendlines indicate Biden crosses the 100 million mark on Thursday, with the numbers likely to be confirmed by the CDC over the weekend.

Biden will likely mark the occasion Thursday with a speech from the East Room billed as an update on the country’s vaccination efforts.

The president has taken steps to speed up vaccine shipments from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, as well as to increase the number of places to get vaccinated and who can administer them, with a focus on increasing the country’s capacity to inject doses as supply constraints are lifted.

