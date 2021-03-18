COVID-19: UK Reports Another 95 Coronavirus Deaths and 6,303 New Cases As 25.7 Million People Got Their First Jap | British news





According to recent daily statistics, there were an additional 6,303 COVID-19 cases in the UK and 95 others died from the coronavirus.

This compares to the 6,753 reported last week and 181 deaths.

Real-time COVID updates in the UK and around the world

According to government statistics, 462,246 people received the first vaccine, a total of 25,735,472 people received the vaccine.

An additional 119,609 people received the second dose and 1,879,054 people took it.

It’s like what the Prime Minister said “will not change” in Britain’s blockade easing roadmap, despite a decline in the number of jabs available next month.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK since the onset of the pandemic is now 125,926 (within 28 days of positive testing).

The number of deaths for the last 7 consecutive days was 108.3, down from 163.3 a week ago.

Average cases have flattened since early March. The average was 5,600.7, a slight decrease from 5,760.1.

The number of hospitals with COVID declined from 9,464 the previous week to 7,218 (most recent) receiving treatment on March 15th.

This compares to more than 38,000 people in mid-January.

In other coronavirus developments, the EU’s pharmaceutical regulatory authorities have ruled that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is “safe and effective”.

Some European countries stopped using jabs after blood clots were reported.

Regulatory authorities say benefits outweigh risk and the vaccine has nothing to do with the “overall risk” of blood clots.

Italy is one of the countries that has already announced the resumption of the AstraZeneca launch after the announcement by the European Medicine Agency.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos