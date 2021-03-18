Russia strengthens campaign against independent media: British statement





Free and independent media is the cornerstone of any democratic society. People should be able to freely debate and debate issues, challenge governments, and make informed political decisions.

The actions taken by Russian authorities in recent months have raised serious concerns against the backdrop of an already poor record of freedom of expression. According to the 2020 World Press Freedom Index, Russia is currently ranked 149th out of 180 countries, and the Journalist Protection Committee reported that 7 journalists currently missing from Russia and 10 were arrested last year.

Russia’s treatment of journalists and independent media is contrary to the commitment made by the Minister of OSCE Milan on the safety of journalists. About 80 journalists have been detained or arrested during a recent peaceful protest after Alexei Navalni was sentenced to arbitrary charges, despite clarifying the identity of journalists.

We are also deeply concerned that the legislation introduced in December will serve as a political instrument to allow the Russian government to declare accredited foreign journalists as individual foreign agents. As a former Media Freedom Representative noted in a July 2020 report, legislation has expanded the status of foreign agents to individuals and introduced new restrictions when posting written or audiovisual information for the wider public. For the distribution of information in media outlets classified as foreign agents, this represents a dangerous regulatory practice that narrows the space for independent media.

It is more important than ever that citizens of Russia have choices about the media they consume, access to reliable and objective information, and the ability of local, public and independent media serving Russian-speaking audiences to thrive. Do it.

Continued oppression of independent media is unacceptable and confirms a persistent negative pattern of space shrinking for independent voices in Russia. Russia must respect the right of citizens to freedom of expression and demonstrate its commitment to international obligations and OSCE commitments.

