Capitol riot deluge and tribal affairs overtake U.S. prosecutors





OKLAHOMA CITY The US Department of Justice’s to-do list was already daunting, especially with the flood of federal cases delayed by a pandemic this year. And now two very different legal insurgency cases in Washington and tribal land disputes in the West threaten to completely overwhelm the department.

Together, the unprecedented investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising and court rulings giving the federal government sudden jurisdiction over crimes committed on more Native American lands have put tremendous pressure on the Justice Department, creating an immediate challenge for new Attorney General Merrick Garland. And the defendants could wait a long time – some of them behind bars – for their day in court.

American attorneys’ offices across the country employ approximately 6,000 attorneys in 94 offices large and small, and handled more than 69,000 cases in 2019. These included the most serious terrorism cases, violent crimes, financial fraud and other federal offenses.

This year was already expected to bring a much heavier workload, with few new hires, including a year of trial and grand juries put off by the coronavirus. Today, more than 300 people have been charged so far in the Capitol riot that has resulted in the deaths of five people, and at least 100 more are expected to be charged.

Investigators have assembled a colossal amount of evidence to construct cases ranging from illegal entry to serious conspiracy charges against members of far-right extremist groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Authorities are still on the hunt for some of the most violent offenders and released videos on Thursday urging the public to help identify those seen assaulting officers.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors in Oklahoma are seeing a massive increase in the number of cases following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that determined that much of eastern of Oklahoma remains an Indian reservation because Congress never voted to dissolve it. As a result, the state has no jurisdiction over more cases involving Native American accused or victims that took place on tribal lands. And that should invalidate hundreds of state convictions, including 10 cases in the death row. These cases, and all new ones, must be tried in a federal or tribal court.

An Oklahoma appeals court on Thursday overturned five more convictions, including that of a former Tulsa police officer convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of her daughter’s boyfriend in 2014.

At the same time, senior officials at the Department of Justice headquarters have asked US lawyers across the country to identify prosecutors who may be on temporary duty to prosecute some of the Capitol riot cases, according to three people familiar with it. with the question who were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Prosecutors would be reassigned to the U.S. attorneys office in Washington for a period of up to nine months.

The Justice Department acknowledges the increased caseload, saying officials are carefully assessing the impact of recent court rulings affecting the work of federal prosecutors in Oklahoma, as well as the impact of riot prosecutions on the US attorney’s office in Washington.

We have realigned existing resources to help these districts and will continue to monitor the situation, the department said in a statement.

In Oklahoma, where the rulings led to the quashing of murder convictions and death sentences, prosecutors call the McGirt Tax the name of the petitioner in the Supreme Court case – meaning the need to supplement resources or obtain appropriations from Congress to manage the crushing of funds.

Meanwhile, Capitol Riot investigators scan more than 15,000 hours of footage from surveillance cameras and cameras worn by officers, information from around 1,600 electronic devices and more than 210,000 public advice. Authorities have executed more than 900 search warrants in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Prosecutors in some of the Capitol riot cases, including the alleged Oath Keepers conspiracy, want a two-month break due to the sheer volume of evidence, saying not granting them would likely make further proceedings impossible , or would result in a miscarriage of justice.

Carmen Hernandez, the lawyer for a man indicted in the case, said she was seriously concerned about the timing. The Capitol riot cases will likely be lined up behind the older ones that wait months to go to trial, Hernandez said, noting that she had one originally slated for last April and now booked for September.

What worries me is that my client is in jail, “said Hernandez, who represents Donovan Crowl. Hernandez has stated that his client is not a member of the Oath Keepers and denies the allegations made against him and that she will press for his release pending trial.

A prosecutor in a riot case on Capitol Hill suggested last week that plea offers would start arriving soon, which would allow the Justice Department to start removing some cases from its plate. But even if an accused avoids trial by finding guilty, he or she must still be dealt with by the court and sentenced. It takes manpower.

The Chief Justice of the Washington Federal Court announced this month that a limited number of jury trials could resume for the first time since the coronavirus rocked courts across the U.S. Some other courts have already held a small number of trials, but much of the work of the US legal system continues to be done by video conference.

In Oklahoma, the Supreme Court ruling applied specifically to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, but four other major tribes in Oklahoma, the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, and Seminole nations have similar treaties, so that state appeals courts have ruled that some of these tribal reservations also remain intact.

These five reserves cover the entire eastern half of the state, including the metropolitan area of ​​Tulsa with nearly one million inhabitants. In Oklahoma, nearly 10% of the population identifies as Native American, according to data from the US Census Bureau.

The chief prosecutor for the Northern Oklahoma District said that while his office typically releases about 240 criminal indictments in a year, they released 100 just last month.

I think realistically we were looking for an increase of about 300-400%, Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said. Right now, due to our resources, we have sorted and taken over the most serious cases, violent crime cases, cases involving acts against children and things of that nature. ”

After the High Court ruling last summer, more than 14 lawyers, along with several other paralegals and victim specialists, agreed to a six-month detail due to the increase in cases, Johnson said. Several extend another six months. Additionally, employees in several other states help remotely with motions and appeals.

Christopher Wilson, the US attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, whose office traditionally has eight US deputy lawyers, has been allowed to hire 16 more on a one-year contract.

He does not yet know the total number of cases, but the workload will be considerable, he said.

We were still trying to figure this out, ”he said.

Richer reported from Boston and Balsamo reported from Washington.

